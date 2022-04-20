ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, CT

Farmington police arrest armed robbery suspect

By Greg Little
 20 hours ago

Farmington, Conn. (WTIC Radio) -A New Britain man, a convicted felon, faces charges for an armed robbery at a gas station in February, suspected with other accomplices of committing armed robberies in several Connecticut towns, in New Hampshire and New York, police said.

Farmington Police said Gilberto DeLeon, 56, is one of  two suspects who robbed Scott's Village Mobil Gas Station on Farmington Avenue. According to police, one of the suspects displayed a gun and demanded cash before fleeing. No one suffered injuries from the incident.

Police said detectives worked on the case over the last seven weeks, linking the suspect to the scene with assistance from the Connecticut Forensic Science Laboratory.

Farmington Police said they worked collaboratively with the FBI, New Britain Police, New York State Police and other state police agencies.

DeLeon faces Robbery and Larceny charges. Deleon has convictions for other Connecticut robberies. Police said they've identified two other suspects and expect additional future arrests.

DeLeon's bond is $500,00. He appears in Hartford Superior Court today.

Suspects on drug charges in Hartford

Police in Hartford have made eight arrests they say are part of a months long investigation into the sale of illegal drugs. Officers with the Vice and Narcotics division, State Police and others served a search and seizure warrant Thursday evening
HARTFORD, CT
Hartford, CT
