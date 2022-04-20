Farmington police arrest armed robbery suspect

Farmington, Conn. (WTIC Radio) -A New Britain man, a convicted felon, faces charges for an armed robbery at a gas station in February, suspected with other accomplices of committing armed robberies in several Connecticut towns, in New Hampshire and New York, police said.

Farmington Police said Gilberto DeLeon, 56, is one of two suspects who robbed Scott's Village Mobil Gas Station on Farmington Avenue. According to police, one of the suspects displayed a gun and demanded cash before fleeing. No one suffered injuries from the incident.

Police said detectives worked on the case over the last seven weeks, linking the suspect to the scene with assistance from the Connecticut Forensic Science Laboratory.

Farmington Police said they worked collaboratively with the FBI, New Britain Police, New York State Police and other state police agencies.

DeLeon faces Robbery and Larceny charges. Deleon has convictions for other Connecticut robberies. Police said they've identified two other suspects and expect additional future arrests.

DeLeon's bond is $500,00. He appears in Hartford Superior Court today.