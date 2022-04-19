Gibson Honors Its Former Kalamazoo President Ted McCarty With a Guitar

This small-town Michigan man will likely be in American Idol's top 10 this year. Jacob Moran is a Nurse that hails from a small town Southeast of Lansing called Dansville, Michigan. If you don't know Jacob personally, yet he seems familiar for some reason, it might be due to his previous appearance on American Idol. Jacob made it to the Hollywood Week round of American Idol in season 17. Now he finds himself 65 pounds lighter and singing with confidence in Idol's Top 24 in season 20. Did he do Michigan proud on stage Sunday night with his cover of "In My Blood" by Shawn Mendes? Yes, he 100% killed it in my opinion. But will America vote him to the next level? We will find that out Monday night. In the meantime, check out his full performance along with the judge's reaction below.

