ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Gibson Honors Its Former Kalamazoo President Ted McCarty With a Guitar

By Benson
103.3 WKFR
103.3 WKFR
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Gibson Brands has released a new guitar honoring the company's longtime president and leader from its days in Kalamazoo. The "Theodore" is named for Theodore "Ted" McCarty, who led Gibson from 1948 to 1965, and is one of the fathers of the electric guitar. It was McCarty who brought in Les...

wkfr.com

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

Food Dance was ‘ahead of its time’ bringing farm-to-table fare to Kalamazoo, longtime patrons say

KALAMAZOO, MI — Michelle McDade described the bar at Food Dance as “the Cheers of Kalamazoo.”. “You would go there and always see someone you knew, and if you didn’t, you knew the waitstaff and the employees because they had been there so long,” said McDade, who began frequenting the restaurant shortly after it opened at its original location in downtown Kalamazoo in 1994.
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo Growlers Show Off New Alt-Logo: A Growler

The Kalamazoo Growlers have revealed an alternate logo as the team pays "homage" to Kalamazoo's beer history". The team says this alternate logo is two-fold, not only "highlighting the rich history of craft beer in Kalamazoo and (it's) the first homage to the secondary meaning of the team’s original name. The logo is a fierce, brown jug with a handlebar mustache ready for battle with a bat in hand." The Growlers main logo is a Michigan black bear.
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

The Big Bounce America Stops In Chicago, Indianapolis, Detroit, & Columbus

As a kid, pulling up to a carnival or event and seeing that bounce house was almost better than walking into a candy store. We can all remember seeing a bounce house and panning our eyes over to a long line of kids, with their shoes off, shoeless, and jumping around with excitement while they await their turn. Kids would disregard everything else going on at the event to spend their time at the bounce house, having arguably the most fun they've ever had.
CHICAGO, IL
103.3 WKFR

The Grand Rapids Hero Who Was First To Hear ‘Houston, we’ve had a problem.’

If you've seen the Tom Hanks movie Apollo 13, or even if you haven't, you probably know the line "Houston, we've had a problem." Spoken by Astronaut Jim Lovell in real life, it was communicated to Col. Jack Lousma. Lousma, a native of Grand Rapids who grew up in Ann Arbor, was the CAPCOM recipient of the communication from space. CAPCOM is the acronym for Capsule Communicator, a position held by an astronaut.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
State
Indiana State
City
Kalamazoo, MI
103.3 WKFR

Upjohn Company In Kalamazoo Sold Vanilla Only To Employees

There was a time where one of the biggest names in pharmaceuticals, which was from right here in Kalamazoo, sold imitation vanilla, and it was only made available to employees only. Now, why is that? It seems strange to me that vanilla of all things would be sold only to people who worked for the company, which had never made a food or flavoring product before. According to a website dedicated to remembering the Upjohn company, this was the reason:
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

Where Does “North” Michigan Actually Begin? No, It’s Not the U.P.

Recently, a Tiktok has gone viral thanks to a very detailed argument about where "North" Michigan actually starts. Apparently, this is a subject that has been debated amongst Michiganders for years. Some argue that "Up North" is just the Upper Penninsula. Some say that it's anything north of Grand Rapids. In light of the ongoing discourse, a Yooper took to Tiktok to boldly proclaim that he has the actual answer.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Les Paul
103.3 WKFR

Do You Know the Michigan Man That’s Killing it on American Idol?

This small-town Michigan man will likely be in American Idol's top 10 this year. Jacob Moran is a Nurse that hails from a small town Southeast of Lansing called Dansville, Michigan. If you don't know Jacob personally, yet he seems familiar for some reason, it might be due to his previous appearance on American Idol. Jacob made it to the Hollywood Week round of American Idol in season 17. Now he finds himself 65 pounds lighter and singing with confidence in Idol's Top 24 in season 20. Did he do Michigan proud on stage Sunday night with his cover of "In My Blood" by Shawn Mendes? Yes, he 100% killed it in my opinion. But will America vote him to the next level? We will find that out Monday night. In the meantime, check out his full performance along with the judge's reaction below.
DANSVILLE, MI
103.3 WKFR

The Strange Story of Jackson, Michigan’s Mr. Chicken

I recently came across a very odd story about a Rooster named Mr. Chicken who defied the odds and survived a terrible fate, only to meet an even worse one in the end. The story goes that in December, 1996 a rooster was left outside in a snow storm. But luckily he was found by a local vet, Tim England, but its two feet were frozen to the point where they needed amputation. Tim named him "Mr. Chicken"; and had a physical therapist fashion a pair of acrylic legs and feet for the rooster that would fit his stumps, much like human prosthetics.
JACKSON, MI
103.3 WKFR

White Pigeon Mom Goes Viral with Fairy Eggs

This Southwest Michigan TikToker has been viewed nearly 8 million times in the last 8 months. Krystal Morris is killing the TikTok game from the small South Michigan town of White Pigeon. Morris aka @krystalm777 on TikTok currently has 14.1 thousand followers and nearly 827 thousand total video likes. Krystal has only posted 16 videos on this account since July of last year. To have so many followers and video views so quickly is mind-boggling. It probably doesn't hurt that Morris does Social Media marketing for a living.
WHITE PIGEON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hard Rock#Electric Guitars#Gibson Honors Its#Gibson Brands#Gibson Tv#Sg#Gibson Custom Shop#Gibson Archive Collection#Rock History
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo Photographer Can’t Stop Going Viral on TikTok

A Kalamazoo photographer has captured the hearts of millions on TikTok while capturing unforgettable moments. Rebecca L Photography aka @rebeccalphotography on TikTok currently has nearly 17 thousand followers and over 1.7 million total video likes on the popular social media app. She's had a couple of massive viral moments that pulled in millions of views. Let's start with a funny video that happens to be her most viewed video. That moment where mom and dad are swinging their small child for family photos but dad loses his grip. This funny and adorable video has been viewed 11.5 million times.
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

Little, Normal Things that Will Feel Illegally Weird in Michigan

Have you ever done something that is a completely normal, fine thing to do but it just somehow feels so wrong you almost think it's illegal?. Every state has their own "things" or their own "quirks" that are weird to everyone else who is not from there but here in Michigan we've got quite a few of our own things that are so engrained in us, it would be almost illegal to stray from it.
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

Ty’s Joint: Kalamazoo’s Newest Hole In The Wall

Ty's Joint is a new restaurant in Kalamazoo and I guarantee most of us have driven by without even noticing that it's there. Portage St in Kalamazoo between Stockbridge and Lake streets has seen lots of construction in the recent years. With apartments being added, a jersey mikes and other store fronts it's hard to keep track of what businesses are where.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Guitar
103.3 WKFR

Is This a Battle Creek, Michigan Law or a Myth?

Has this outdated yet, well-known law actually been a myth this whole time?. We've all heard of the Michigan state law that basically prohibits a woman from getting a haircut without her husband's permission, right? LindzStylz Salon reached out to us about this strange law this week,. So I have...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
103.3 WKFR

Adult Cannabis Themed Magic Show Smokus Pocus Coming To Kalamazoo

Ben Zabin started off in the magic scene as a youngster and won over a dozen international awards and honors. A lot changed once he entered college and after dropping out, Ben Zabin went right on to selling weed. To some, there could be some criticism, but Ben took this as a way to do something really unique, and that's make an adults only, cannabis themed magic show:
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

At Least 5 Places Where You Can Donate Used Books in Kalamazoo

First off, a HUGE thank you to the Reddit user, u/thistypeofthing, who recently posted this on the Kalamazoo Reddit thread. Where to donate used books in Kalamazoo? I have a bunch of good condition books, children's, adult, nonfiction, fiction that I need to get out of my house. Any ideas of where I could donate OTHER than goodwill or salvation army?
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo, MI
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

103.3 WKFR plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy