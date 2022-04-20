Paradigm Health Appoints CEO

March 23 (Reuters) - Finnish refiner Neste (NESTE.HE)has appointed Matti Lehmus, executive vice president in charge of renewables, as chief executive officer, the company said on Wednesday. Lehmus, who has been with the company since 1998, will replace Peter Vanacker who resigned as CEO in December and is due to...
Click here to read the full article. The material sciences company Pangaia is adding to its roster of fashion and science talent.
Effective April 1, Krishna Nikhil is joining Pangaia as the company's first group chief executive officer.
Nikhil was previously the chief merchandising officer and chief marketing officer at Ssense, where he helped the Canadian company scale its global online luxury presence and obtain its reputation for its expansive assortment and high-gloss editorial...
Veoneer Inc (NYSE: VNE) announced that, in connection with the previously announced merger agreement with SSW and Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM), the parties have agreed that the closing of the merger will take place on April 1, 2022. The new owners plan to appoint Jacob Svanberg as the company's new...
HF Foods Group Inc (NASDAQ: HFFG) has appointed Xi Lin (aka Felix Lin) as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective May 1, 2022. Lin will report directly to the CEO of the Company. Most recently, Lin was VP and a Senior Strategy Officer for Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ: BLBD). Lin has...
After the 2017 mass shooting in his hometown of Las Vegas where more than 50 people were killed, Blake Resnick wondered how technology could have helped. “If they just had a tool to get eyes and ears places too dangerous to send a person, that is a capability that will save lives regularly in their operations,” said Resnick, who was 17 years old at the time and knew several of the victims at the shooting. “So that’s what I set out to build.”
After two years of working from home, some people have realized that they thrive in a remote environment, while others miss the office – but most people have decided that they want the best of both worlds. Future Forum, Slack's research consortium, spoke with over 10,000 knowledge workers in...
Starting a company is hard, and that's why only two out of five startups are profitable. Between facing those odds and building a roster of employees and clients, founders are under immense pressure on a continuous basis. When dealing with problems, most people speak to peers who have similar experiences...
Uber Freight LLC and Transplace, the 3PL that Uber Freight acquired last summer, will combine their businesses during the fourth quarter of 2022 and drop the 22-year-old Transplace name, FreightWaves has learned. The two companies will be integrated into what has been described as a decentralized business that will still...
Mexican fast food chain Chipotle has launched a new $50 million venture fund aimed at early-stage restaurant technology startups. The Cultivate Next fund will focus on startups that “will enhance our employee and guest experience, and quite possibly revolutionize the restaurant industry," Curt Garner, Chipotle's chief technology officer, said in a statement Tuesday..
The Silicon Valley Bank Financial Group (SVB) has launched the SVB Fellows Program for Black, Latinx and women professionals in venture capital. Women, in general, are not well represented in venture capitalism. Pitchbook reports just two percent of women in the industry are raising capital, meaning the number of minority women raising capital is even smaller.
Mark Mitsui has served as PCC's president since 2016. He retires in June more than 30 years in education.Mark Mitsui, the President of Portland Community College, had a big surprise when talking to his mother Tami in 2016. Mitsui knew that his mother, now 92 and living in Seattle, had survived time in a Japanese internment camp during World War II. Mitsui had just moved to Portland to helm PCC in September 2016. "Can you see Jantzen Beach?" she asked her son, about the view from his new home. It turned out she and eight relatives had been interned...
Salesforce announced in a blog post today that it will launch its first ever “pre-internship” program called Futureforce Tech Launchpad. The program is designed to recruit rising college juniors from underrepresented backgrounds in partnership with CodePath, a non-profit focused on increasing diversity in the tech industry. The program,...
Canadian eCommerce firm Shopify Inc. is in discussion to purchase technology startup Deliverr, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg Wednesday (April 20). If Shopify can close the deal — or finalize the purchase, to put it another way — it would broaden its reach in fulfillment services, the report noted.
Gupshup, which provides conversational messaging to help businesses speak to customers, has acquired AskSid, a conversational artificial intelligence (AI) provider for eCommerce and retail brands. The acquisition, announced in a news release Wednesday (April 20), marks Gupshup’s second purchase of a conversational AI firm in the last two weeks.
“We are looking to make investments that will increase guest access to Chipotle as well as elevate the human experience for our teams,” Garner told TechCrunch in an email interview. “[Cultivate Next will give] early stage ventures great visibility and experience in the restaurant category to work with alongside a large scale operation with domestic and international growth ahead.”
Early-stage startups led by Black, Latino, LGBTQIA+ and women founders can apply for more than $30 million set aside by Amazon Web Services (AWS) as part of its new AWS Impact Accelerator. The first program, t. he AWS Impact Accelerator for Black Founders, is now open for applications. Each qualifying...
The automotive industry is in the midst of a significant overhaul. In the next few years, we'll see substantial changes in how cars are manufactured, how they are sold, and how they are driven - or how they drive themselves. The top trends driving this transformation include new technologies and...
Legislation to spend $52 billion to encourage semiconductor manufacturers to set up shop in the U.S. is now being written by House and Senate negotiators. And the final version could be good news for New Jersey, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gail Raimondo said Tuesday. On a conference call with reporters from...
