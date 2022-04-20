ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronson, MI

Isaac Grate earns a Hagan Scholarship

Isaac Grate, a Bronson High School senior, has been awarded a Hagan Scholarship to attend the University of Michigan .

The Hagan Scholarship is a nationwide need-based merit scholarship designed to help high-achieving students graduate college debt-free.

The scholarship provides up to $6,000 each semester for up to eight consecutive semesters.

It also provides recipients with a practical understanding of valuable life skills not typically covered in the school curriculum via free workshops, Schwab brokerage accounts and $8,000 to study abroad for a semester.

Hagan Scholars currently attend colleges and universities located in 47 states.

To retain the scholarship for the duration of college, students must maintain a specific grade point average among other requirements. If the student finishes college in less than four years, the funds can be applied to graduate work, according to www.haganscholarships.org.

