ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas Stars at Edmonton Oilers odds, picks and predictions

By Ryan Dodson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NdJaH_0fEdwJIe00

The Dallas Stars (43-28-5) battle the Edmonton Oilers (44-26-6) Wednesday at Rogers Place. Puck drop is slated for 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we look at the Stars vs. Oilers odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets.

Dallas is coming off a 6-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks Monday as they can’t seem to string wins together. They are 5-3-2 in the last 10 games and sit four points ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights and Canucks for the final playoff spot and the rights to face the Colorado Avalanche.

Edmonton has won two 4-0 games in a row the Golden Knights and Nashville Predators and have won eight of 10. They are two points ahead of the Los Angeles Kings for the second spot in the Pacific Division. So this game will be important for both squads. C Connor McDavid is going through a dry patch with no goals and 2 assists in his last four games.

Stars at Oilers odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:25 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Stars +133 (bet $100 to win $133) | Oilers -165 (bet $165 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Stars +1.5 (-200) | Oilers -1.5 (+150)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 6.5 (O: +112 | U: -140)

Stars at Oilers projected goalies

Jake Oettinger (27-14-1, 2.56 GAA, .913 SV%, 1 SO) vs. Mike Smith (13-9-2, 2.91 GAA, .911 SV%, 2 SO)

The 23-year-old Oettinger will be grinding his skates to get back onto the ice after he was pulled from his start against the Canucks Monday after allowing 4 goals in 30 minutes of play. He’s 3-3-0 with a 3.11 GAA and .890 SV% in April – peripherals that are a little higher than the rest of his fabulous season. He’s 2-0 with a 2.00 GAA against Edmonton this year. He stopped 22 of 25 against them in a 5-3 win March 22.

Smith is coming off consecutive shutouts over two quality teams in the Golden Knights and Predators. He’s 6-0 with a 1.49 GAA in April, stats that include a 5-goal outing against the St. Louis Blues. The 40-year-old is peaking at the right time.

Stars at Oilers picks and predictions

Prediction

Stars 3, Oilers 2

This game will be won or lost on the back of Oettinger. Dallas needs this game more, but he’s going to have to keep Edmonton under 3 goals. Dallas has won half their games in the last 10, but they have scored just 2.6 goals per game along that span. C Joe Pavelski had a goal and an assist last time the Stars beat the Oilers, and he’ll lead the charge again. LEAN STARS (+135).

Four of the last five Stars victories have been by 1 goal, and they lose a lot of 1-goal games. That +1.5 (-200) would be useful here, but we’re just going to stick to the money line instead of risking double your take. PASS.

The juice is rightfully on the Under here, despite the 8 goals last time these teams met. The Oilers are crazy inconsistent. During the last 10 games, they have a four-game stretch where they scored 22 goals and a four-game window they scored 7 goals. The Under has hit in three of the last four between these two squads and it has also hit in the last six for Edmonton. LEAN UNDER 6.5 (-140).

Watch: ESPN+ has become a must-have for hockey fans. Get access to more than 1,000 out-of-market NHL games, 75 weekly national games, and more all season. Sign up for ESPN+ now!

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup Playoffs hopes slapped with harsh truth after gut-wrenching loss to Devils

The Vegas Golden Knights have not missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs so far in their young existence as an NHL franchise. But they might just be on the verge of experiencing an early vacation for the first time since they arrived in the league as an expansion team in the 2017-18 season. After losing to the New Jersey Devils Monday night at home, 3-2, the Golden Knights are now four points back of the last wild-card spot in the Western Conference with just five games left to play.
NEWARK, NJ
ESPN

NHL playoff watch standings update: Western Conference wild-card drama continues

With 11 days left in the 2021-22 NHL regular season, one of the hottest remaining playoff races is the scramble for the two Western Conference wild cards. Heading into Monday night's games, the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators hold a four-point lead over the Vegas Golden Knights (and the Stars have a game in hand on both of the other clubs). Looking at the regulation wins column (the first tiebreaker), the Predators lead the trio, with 35, followed by the Knights (33) and Stars (29). Note that the Knights could also overtake the Los Angeles Kings for the No. 3 seed in the Pacific, as they are currently three points behind in that race.
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Predators to Host Smashville Open House at Bridgestone Arena on April 23

Season Ticket Citizens will have an exclusive window to add-on seats starting at 2:30 p.m. with the Open House starting at 5 p.m. Nashville, Tenn. (April 19, 2022) - The Nashville Predators organization will host an Open House at Bridgestone Arena on April 23 at 5 p.m. to give fans the first chance to secure seats for the 2022-23 Full and Half season ticket plans and guarantee access to every home playoff game with significant savings. Season Ticket Citizens will have an exclusive window to add-on seats starting at 2:30 p.m. and there will be special Open House savings on playoff ticketing.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
VikingsTerritory

Vikings-Chiefs Trade Theory Is a Pretty Massive One

The Kansas City Chiefs hold the 29th and 30th overall picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, an extra gift from the Tyreek Hill trade to the Miami Dolphins. A couple of weeks ago, VikingsTerritory explained how a trade with the Minnesota Vikings might make sense, coupling the 29th and 30th choices from the Chiefs — for Minnesota’s 12th overall selection. Then, the Chiefs would select a dazzling playmaker with the 12th pick, while the Vikings fortify the roster with two 1st-Rounders.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marshawn Lynch drove doughnuts on a Zamboni to celebrate becoming a Seattle Kraken part owner

Marshawn Lynch is on a mission to have as much fun in retirement as he did during his NFL career and boy is he succeeding. From landing roles in Netflix shows and upcoming movies to investing in his own cannabis company, Lynch did not go quietly into the night. Now he’s back in the Seattle pro sports scene as a part owner of the NHL’s Kraken and the way Beast Mode celebrated his new role was entirely predictable.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Pavelski
Person
Jake Oettinger
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Joe Hockey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USFL Pittsburgh Maulers coach Kirby Wilson embarrasses himself by cutting player over lunch order

The USFL began play this week as the latest to attempt to succeed as a spring professional football league. It didn’t get off on the right foot. While the football players would probably prefer people be talking about the play on the field, the most viral video today comes from the Fox behind-the-scenes ‘United By Football” which is documenting the league Hard Knocks style. This week’s show features Pittsburgh Maulers head coach Kirby Wilson cutting a player because of his lunch order.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rogers Place#Espn#The Vancouver Canucks#The Colorado Avalanche#Nashville Predators#The Los Angeles Kings#The Pacific Division#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports Scores#Ats#Gaa
FOX Sports

McDavid has goal, 2 assists as Oilers beat Stars 5-2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Dallas Stars 5-2 Wednesday night for their third straight win. Evander Kane, Derek Ryan, Zach Hyman and Jesse Puljujarvi also scored for the Oilers, who are 11-0-1 in their last 12 home games. Evan Bouchard had two assists and Mike Smith stopped 34 shots.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Blackhawks Re-assign Lukas Reichel to AHL for IceHogs’ Playoff Push

The Chicago Blackhawks re-assigned Lukas Reichel to the Rockford IceHogs of the AHL, Chicago interim head coach Derek King told the media after a 5-2 loss to the Calgary Flames on Monday. The 19-year-old rookie forward tallied a lone assist in 11 NHL games this season. The Blackhawks opted to...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Facebook
Place
Vancouver, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Danny Green’s 76ers’ teammates react to his big dunk against Raptors

During the Philadelphia 76ers’ 112-97 win over the Toronto Raptors in game two of the first round series on Monday, former UNC guard Danny Green did something he hasn’t done in a while… dunk a basketball. Green known for his three-point shooting a defensive ability threw down a big dunk en route to an 11-point outing in which he also hit three 3s. With 4:25 left in the game, Tyrese Maxey got the rebound and started the fast break with Green streaking down the left side of the floor. Once they got past half court, Maxey gave it up to Green who...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Von Miller Is Recruiting A Longtime Star To The Bills

Earlier this offseason, former Los Angeles Rams pass rusher Von Miller signed a lucrative deal with the Buffalo Bills. It didn’t take him long to start recruiting other players to join him. During a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Miller revealed he’s recruiting another former NFL star to Buffalo.
NFL
The Hockey Writers

Bruins Prospects Report: Lysell, Harrison, Merkulov, Bussi & More

As the 2021-22 regular season is about to come to an end for the Boston Bruins before the Stanley Cup playoffs, some of the Black and Gold’s prospects are also gearing up for their own postseason. In this edition of The Hockey Writers Bruins Prospects Report, we look to check in on the two 2021 draft picks getting ready for their playoffs and we will also look at how some new members of the Providence Bruins are fitting in the American Hockey League (AHL).
BOSTON, MA
NJ.com

Jets get visit from free agent linebacker on Tuesday

Former New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers linebacker Kwon Alexander is visiting the New York Jets on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Alexander, who played in 13 games for the 49ers in 2019-20, is familiar with Jets head coach Robert Saleh, who was the Niners’ defensive coordinator from 2017-20.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

99K+
Followers
145K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy