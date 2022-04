A coffee mug may be the first thing caffeine enthusiasts see every single morning. According to the 2019 Statista Global Consumer Survey, 44% of American adults drank two to three cups of coffee per day, the most common choice being drip coffee. Plus, the average TikTok morning routine video shows that any perfect (or so-so) day starts with brewing coffee in a cup, either with a French press or a coffee maker that's been in the family for years. Oftentimes, you're not pouring your joe into just any cup, but the "favorite cup" — a souvenir, Christmas gift, or vintage mug that carries a special meaning.

