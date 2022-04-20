SEE IT: Gunmen open fire on each other in clash outside Queens pawn shop

A man leaving a Queens pawn shop got into a shootout during a chance encounter with a rival police said Wednesday.

Surveillance video shows the men exchanging words, a parked white SUV between them, outside Ez Pawn on Jamaica Ave. near 194th St. in St. Albans before the pawn shop customer opens fire about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. His target, who was with a third man, fires back.

The pawn shop customer drove off in a double-parked silver Honda Accord, but not before squeezing off another shot. His rival fled in a double-parked black Acura driven by somebody else.

The customer briefly returned to the scene to retrieve a bag he had dropped in the street, the video shows.

Nobody is believed to have been struck but the white SUV was left shot up.

Police said the gunmen know each other and have been at odds. Cops are asking the public’s help identifying them and tracking them down.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.