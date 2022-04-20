ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston SWAT nabs naked man after escapade worthy of action movie

By Jon Sullivan
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 20 hours ago

A man who fled naked from Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Medical Center, stole an ambulance, crashed it, and held police at bay during a SWAT standoff Tuesday is now in custody.

Police said the man, suspected of burglarizing a home Monday night, first led officers on a foot pursuit before being apprehended. The suspect complained he was injured at some point during the chase and was taken to the hospital for treatment Tuesday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=288qxR_0fEdv0Zt00
Photo: Getty Images

Police say the suspect became hostile with a nurse, and an officer stepped in to help, leading to a fight. During the altercation, the suspect’s hospital gown was ripped off, and he ran out of the facility naked. A Houston Fire Department ambulance outside had just dropped off another patient, and the suspect jumped into the driver’s seat and stole the emergency vehicle.

The ambulance was later found in the 11400 block of Harwin near Boone Road, crashed into a parked, unoccupied vehicle. The suspect fled that scene on foot.

During a search for the suspect, officers went to a home where a tip suggested he may have been living. A woman answered the door and told officers the suspect was inside and she wanted him out.

A SWAT team surrounded the home and began negotiations. At one point, the suspect came out and warned officers that he was going to run. He was Tased and shot with rubber bullets before being arrested again.

Police have not released the suspect's identity, but he's been charged with burglary of a habitation, possession of a controlled substance, and evading police. Further charges are pending.

Comments / 0

ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com

