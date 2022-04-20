ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers' Fleming is GLIAC Women's Field Athlete of the Week

By Staff reports
The Sault News
The Sault News
 18 hours ago
SAULT STE. MARIE — Lake Superior State sophomore thrower Jenna Fleming has been named the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) Women's Field Athlete of the Week, as announced by conference officials on Tuesday.

Fleming recorded a third place finish in the women's javelin event at Bucknell University's Bison Outdoor Classic on Saturday, April 15. Fleming broke her own school record in the event with a throw of 47.17 meters and also met the NCAA provisional qualifying mark in the women's javelin.

The Hilton Beach, Ontario native registered four throws over 46 meters and currently ranks fifth in women's javelin among all DII competitors and first in the GLIAC. With the career performance, Fleming surpassed the NCAA provisional mark of 41.92 meters to likely clinch her spot in this year's DII Championships.

"From Jenna's first throw until her last throw she was on fire!," said LSSU track & field head coach Tony Filipek. "Four of her throws were PRs and bested her school record while beating the second ranked javelin thrower in Division II in this competition. We are so proud of her! She proved she is one of the nation's best this weekend!"

It marks the first GLIAC athlete of the week accolade for Fleming in her career.

The Lakers will return to competition this Saturday as the team is set to compete in Grand Valley State's Al Owens Classic in Allendale, Mich

