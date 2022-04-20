ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sault Ste. Marie, MI

Soo Thunderbirds down Eagles in West Finals opener

By Staff reports
The Sault News
The Sault News
 18 hours ago
SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Getting a goal in each period helped send the Soo Thunderbirds on their way to a 3-1 triumph over the Soo Eagles Tuesday in Game 1 of their Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League West Division Final at John Rhodes Community Centre.

The regular season title-holding Thunderbirds were first to strike in the series as Kelsey Ouellet drove hard down the right wing, before making a power move to the net and managed to put the puck in before piling into Eagles’ starter Ryan Gilmore, as a scrum ensued at 14:13.

However, the goal stood and home side took a 1-0 lead into the opening intermission.

It was more Thunderbirds in the middle stanza as they intercepted a pass in their own zone and came out quickly in transition that saw Youssef Chaouachi fly down the left wing on a mini two-on-one before sliding a feed over to a hard-charging Brock Santa Maria, who slammed it into the open side at 13:56.

Given time and space on the first shift of the third, NOJHL MVP Cooper Foster wheeled out from the side boards and skated to the net where he ripped a shot high over the blocker of Gilmore to make it 3-0 T-Birds.

In the late going, the Eagles did dash Noah Zeppa’s shutout bid, with just 40 seconds left on the clock, as Colby Fox stuffed one in off a goal-mouth scramble as they were on the power play and also had their netminder out for a sixth skater.

That would be it though, for the night’s goal total, as the Thunderbirds won their fifth straight in the playoffs and 23rd in succession, dating back to the regular season.

The two teams were scheduled to play Game 2 Wednesday at John Rhodes. Games 3 and 4 are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday in Sault, Mich., at Pullar Stadium.

Yardbarker

Bruins Need to Figure Out Third-Pair Right Defense Spot Before Playoffs

There are few lineup uncertainties remaining for the Boston Bruins as they prepare to embark on their playoff run. You know the first line will be the same first line it has been the entire second half of the season (when healthy.) That goes for most of the forwards. We’ll watch whether head coach Bruce Cassidy keeps Trent Frederic in the lineup on the third line where he has been for an extended stretch of time. There are depth options with the emergence of Marc McLaughlin and Anton Blidh that could add intriguing elements on a fourth line, but neither player is expected to play in Game 1 of the playoffs for the Bruins.
NHL
NHL

McAvoy Calls it a Night as B's Beat Blues in OT

ST. LOUIS - The B's started off their two-game road trip on a high note Tuesday night, earning a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues at the Enterprise Center. Jake DeBrusk and Taylor Hall both scored in regulation, and Charlie McAvoy called it a game just 49 seconds into OT off a nice dish from DeBrusk.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
