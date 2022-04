Heath Ledger was an extraordinary actor whose film career was taking off to new heights. You may remember Heath Ledger initially for films like A Knight’s Tale and 10 Things I Hate About You. Just when he was getting award recognition for The Dark Knight and Brokeback Mountain, he passed away at the age of 28. Ledger’s co-star from Brokeback Mountain, Jake Gyllenhaal, opened up about what his relationship was like with his co-star while filming the Academy Award-nominated movie.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO