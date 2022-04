FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne’s search for a new trash collector is making positive steps. City spokesperson John Perlich tells our partners in news at ABC21 that they are one step closer to replacing Red River, but there’s still a few steps left before it’s finalized. A transition agreement with Red River Waste Solutions was introduced at City Council Tuesday night to ensure that the company will continue to collect trash while a new trash company transitions to work for the City of Fort Wayne.

