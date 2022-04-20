ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan, UT

At East Canyon State Park, docks are in and fishing is hot

By TownLift // TownLift
TownLift
TownLift
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WV3Ut_0fEds0kw00

MORGAN, Utah — East Canyon State Park’s docks are in place and the fishing is hot in the East Canyon State Reservoir.

As it currently stands, water levels are roughly 70% and the fishing conditions are great. Just yesterday, several individuals reported solid catches, including a 22 inch rainbow trout and a 16 inch small mouth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TUJgQ_0fEds0kw00
Just yesterday, several individuals reported solid catches, including a 22 inch rainbow trout and a 16 inch small mouth. Photo: East Canyon State Park.

With SR 65 southbound currently closed, individuals can either visit the park by taking I-80 to Hefner and traveling along SR 65 eastbound or to Morgan and then traveling along SR 66.

Additionally, All campsites are first-come-first-served. Reservations can be made for the yurts, and cabins by visiting the parks website or calling 800-322-3770

Hours of operation are currently 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

Related
KIDO Talk Radio

Eye Witness Stories of the Bear Lake Monster on the Idaho, Utah Boarder Will Keep You From Swimming

I watched Jaws when I was far to young and still have a slight fear of swimming in lakes and rivers if I cant see my feet in the water. Even as an adult there is a little fear in me that something that I cant see will grab me and pull me down. After hearing and reading the stories about the Bear Lake Monster, I don't think I would be brave enough to swim at least not deep and definitely not at night in the massive lake.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Lifestyle
City
Morgan, UT
State
Utah State
The Independent

Father-of-four killed by grizzly bear in Yellowstone national park

A father-of-four has died in a grizzly bear attack near the Yellowstone National Park in Montana.Craig Clouatre, 40, went missing while hiking with friend Hans Friedmann in Paradise Valley, 80 kms (50 miles) north of Yellowstone on Wednesday.His remains were found after an “extensive search” by officers from the Park County Search and Rescue team on Friday.“It appears he had an encounter with a grizzly and unfortunately did not survive,” Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a statement.“Please keep his family and all those involved in your thoughts and prayers.”Mr Bichler told the Livingston Enterprise that Mr Clouatre, a...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rainbow Trout#Docks#Reservoir
OutThere Colorado

Wildfire burns 2,000-plus acres in Colorado, results in evacuation of entire town

Two large grass fires sparked in eastern Colorado on Tuesday, one of which resulted in the temporary evacuation of an entire town. A first fire sparked west of Las Animas and near the historic Bent's Old Fort attraction in the morning, now dubbed Bent's Fort Fire. Crews battled winds throughout the day, with gusty conditions causing the fire to flare up after a period of less activity.
COLORADO STATE
MIX 106

Are the Mountains of Idaho Really Being Terrorized by Cannibals?

It seems as though Idaho is home to all sorts of mythical creatures. You’ve got the legendary Sasquatch roaming the forests, you’ve got the sea serpent Sharlie living in Payette Lake, and now… we’ve got the Nimerigar, a race of humanoids that could only be described as “cannibalistic dwarves” according to Native-Languages.org.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
natureworldnews.com

Legendary Elk Beheaded in Rocky Mountains; Vowed to ‘Return to the Earth'

Officials said a legendary elk in northern Colorado's Rocky Mountain Nature Reserve had its head and antlers removed after it died. The "majestic" bull elk, dubbed "Kahuna," "Bruno," or "Big Thirds," was a popular tourist attraction within the natural forest, thanks to his huge, unique antlers, which made him a desirable target for photographers.
COLORADO STATE
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
WEATHER
ABC4

Utah woman killed in hiking fall remembered as ‘the best mom’

RICHFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – One week ago, 26-year-old Candice Thompson was hiking with her husband when she fell to her death. Colton, who says Candice was his high school sweetheart, told ABC4 on Sunday that he’s been overwhelmed by the community’s support after the tragedy. “I don’t know how we will ever be able to […]
UTAH STATE
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Crews Spent ‘Hours’ Clearing Dutton Ranch of Snow Before Beth-Rip Wedding Scene: VIDEO

If there’s one thing that “Yellowstone” fans can agree on, it’s that little was more memorable about the season four finale than Beth and Rip’s wedding. However, now, months after season four concluded, series star Finn Little shared a “throwback Thursday” post revealing that before the iconic scene could be filmed, “Yellowstone” crew members spent hours cleaning the ranch of snow. Check it out.
TV SERIES
Outdoor Life

Watch: Anglers Find a Live Fish Inside a Northern Pike

Northern pike are voracious predators, and its shocking to see what they can swallow whole sometimes. I’ve cut open quite a few pike bellies in Alaska, and I’ll often find whole grayling, whitefish, and even other pike inside. Anyone who’s ever cleaned a Northern has probably noticed this, but have you ever found a live fish inside a pike’s stomach?
ANIMALS
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
516K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy