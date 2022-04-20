At East Canyon State Park, docks are in and fishing is hot

MORGAN, Utah — East Canyon State Park’s docks are in place and the fishing is hot in the East Canyon State Reservoir.

As it currently stands, water levels are roughly 70% and the fishing conditions are great. Just yesterday, several individuals reported solid catches, including a 22 inch rainbow trout and a 16 inch small mouth.

With SR 65 southbound currently closed, individuals can either visit the park by taking I-80 to Hefner and traveling along SR 65 eastbound or to Morgan and then traveling along SR 66.

Additionally, All campsites are first-come-first-served. Reservations can be made for the yurts, and cabins by visiting the parks website or calling 800-322-3770

Hours of operation are currently 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter