24 Marvel Actor And Crew Duos Who Are Married, Siblings, Or Related In Some Other Way

Cinema Blend
The Marvel Cinematic Universe Is Finally Introducing A Long-Awaited Cosmic Hero
Although 2011’s Thor brought cosmic elements into the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time, that corner of the superhero franchise opened up fully with the release of Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014. Cut to today, characters like the Skrulls and Eternals have expanded the cosmic side of the MCU in big ways, and now a long-awaited, space-faring superhero from Marvel Comics lore is finally jumping into the mix. Get ready for the live-action debut of Richard Rider, a.k.a. Nova, one of James Gunn’s favorite Marvel characters.
Marvel’s new Wolverine actor may have just been found
One of the most exciting Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness cameo rumors concerns Hugh Jackman. Like Tom Cruise and John Krasinski, Jackman’s name keeps coming up in connection to the Doctor Strange sequel. The upcoming Marvel movie will feature at least one X-Men team member, so it’s a great place to see Wolverine pop up, even if it’s not going to be the Wolverine from the main MCU timeline.
Cinema Blend
Avengers: Endgame's Joe Russo Explains Why Captain America Didn't Die In The Marvel Movie
We’re coming up on three years since Avengers: Endgame came out in theaters, and the penultimate Infinity Saga remains a popular conversation topic among Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. One of the biggest moments in Endgame, if not the biggest, was when Tony Stark/Iron Man sacrificed his life to save the universe. However, there were plenty of people ahead of the movie who thought Steve Rogers/Captain America would meet his demise, and Endgame co-director Joe Russo.
ComicBook
Ryan Reynolds Confirms Deadpool 3 Adding Former Cast Member to MCU Movie
Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson isn't the only character carrying over from the first two Deadpool movies when the Merc with a Mouth finally debuts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to a tweet made by the star over the weekend, it looks like Leslie Uggams will return in the threequel as well. Uggams, of course, plays Deadpool supporter and roommate Blind Al in both Deadpool and Deadpool 2.
The most beautiful superheroines of the MCU
MCU, since 2008, has rewritten the history of cinema. Among the many characters there are also many super-heroines, who have fascinated the fans with their strength, their courage and their beauty. Played by Elizabeth Olsen, Wanda Maximoff made her MCU debut in the post-credit of 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier: next comes Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, and finally, Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness.
EW.com
Avengers Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans to reunite in new movie
Captain America and Black Widow are together again. Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson have set their next joint cinematic adventure after years of playing opposite each other in Disney's Marvel movies. The pair are set to star in a new film, Project Artemis, which was just acquired by Apple in a highly competitive situation, EW has learned.
ComicBook
Marvel Releases Hulk vs. Thor Trailer
The brawl to end them all kicks off in a new trailer for Hulk vs. Thor: Banner of War, a five-part crossover event between Marvel's Hulk and Thor solo series. The crossover comes from writer Donny Cates, who is penning Hulk and Thor, and artist Martin Coccolo, with covers by legendary artist Gary Frank. Hulk vs Thor: Banner of War's trailer gets fans caught up on the individual adventures taking place in the Jade Giant and God of Thunder's titles, while setting the stage for an epic clash in their long-running feud. By the time the event has concluded, Hulk and Thor will be forever changed.
epicstream.com
James McAvoy Finally Reveals His Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Status
We're only over a month away from the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and while the film has been dropping major goodies as of late, the Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen team-up project is still shrouded by mystery. The biggest rumor surrounding the film involves the X-Men who are said to be making their official debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — well, some members of the mutants, at least.
Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Goes on Bloody Rampage Through Marvel Multiverse in Doctor Strange 2 Spot
Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda is ready to let loose. The latest 30-second trailer spot for the highly anticipated Marvel sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness teases an "infinite number" of universes that appear to clash and intertwine. After sharing glimpses of different Doctor Strange variants, each played by Benedict...
ComicBook
Batman Unburied Starring Black Panther's Winston Duke As Bruce Wayne Get A Release Date
Batman Unburied has a release date for Winston Duke's debut as Bruce Wayne. Spotify is bringing The Caped Crusader to the platform on May 3rd. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the David S. Goyer-written show. The tech giant is billing Batman Unburied as the "largest simultaneous launch" to date. It's easy to see why Spotify would bet big on The Dark Knight. It's a good time to be Bruce Wayne right now as the DC Comics hero is coming off a successful stint in theaters with The Batman. Warner Bros. realized there were other avenues to be addressed and partnered with WebToon and Spotify to get the Waynes onto platforms that had been under-utilized.
Cinema Blend
The Changes Karen Gillan Says We Will See In GOTG's Nebula Now That Her Father Thanos Is Dead
Playing a crucial role in Avengers: Endgame, Karen Gillan’s Nebula had to face off against herself in order to defeat Thanos. Considering she was first introduced as the adoptive daughter that was always trying to win his favor, that’s a pretty big step from where Gillan debuted in the MCU. Apparently the personal growth doesn’t stop there, as she recently discussed how Nebula will change in future Marvel movies now that her father Thanos is dead.
Cinema Blend
Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Karen Gillan Shares Set Photo, And Nebula Looks Pretty Beat Up
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a massive place with countless franchises, but a few stand out as fan favorites. James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy movies are definitely in that category, and fans can’t wait to see what the filmmaker has in store for Vol. 3, one of the most hotly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies. Actress Karen Gillan recently shared a photo from the set of Guardians 3, and Nebula looks pretty beat up.
digitalspy.com
Marvel star Josh Brolin opens up about losing Batman role
Marvel star Josh Brolin is already well known in superhero realms for his roles in the MCU, having earned fans' praise for his portrayals of Thanos in the Avengers movies and Cable in Deadpool 2. Had things gone a little differently, however, comic book fans could have also seen him...
epicstream.com
Will Smith Heartbreak: Jada Pinkett Smith's Husband And Family Now Out Of Hollywood's A-List Following Oscar Slap? King Richard Star Reportedly Not Appearing In New Movies Anytime Soon
Will Smith has been making headlines for weeks now following his violent outburst on the Oscar stage on March 27. Most, if not all, fans can recall that the King Richard actor walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock across the face due to the latter's comedic monologue that included a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.
Hello Magazine
Katy Perry updates fans with baby number two news
Will she or won't she? Katy Perry has addressed pregnancy rumors with a brutally honest revelation about whether she's planning a second child with Orlando Bloom. The American Idol judge opened up to E! News when asked if the couple were expanding their brood anytime soon - and it appears work is getting in the way of baby number two.
Jason Bateman is directing two of Marvel’s original Avengers in a $100 million+ Apple movie
Actor-director Jason Bateman is at the center of one of the biggest Netflix releases of all time, the crime thriller Ozark that drops the second half of its final set of episodes later this month. Post-Ozark, meanwhile, Bateman has another huge project already lined up — this time for Apple....
People Are So Mad At Jaden Smith For His Latest Viral Interview Comments—Is He Serious?!
While Jaden Smith is certainly not stirring up as much controversy lately as his father, Will Smith (who will ever forget that Oscars/ Chris Rock slap?) the musician and actor, 23, is ruffling more than just a few feathers with his latest viral interview comments. Last week, an old clip of Smith’s 2018 interview with rapper Big Boy went viral on the internet after it showed the young artist criticizing other people in his generation and insinuating he was smarter than others his age due to his upbringing.
She-Hulk rumor hints at Marvel Disney Plus show release delay
Marvel Studios' She-Hulk may see its release date pushed back to early 2023, according to a new rumor. Per Reddit user lyserg16, She-Hulk might not arrive on Disney Plus until next year, with the Marvel TV show reportedly suffering from a number of visual effects (VFX) related issues. At the...
Helen Mirren Pays Tribute After Her Stepson, Mandalorian And Pam & Tommy Actor Rio Hackford, Dies At 51
The public has said goodbye to a significant number of Hollywood stars as of late and, sadly, yet another has left us far too soon. Rio Hackford, the actor and club owner known for his roles on shows like The Mandalorian and Pam & Tommy, has died at the age of 51. Hackford was the son of Parker director Taylor Hackford, the husband of Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren. Following her stepson’s death, Mirren took a moment to pay tribute to him.
thedigitalfix.com
Sandra Bullock wants MCU to cast Daniel Radcliffe as Wolverine
Sandra Bullock has spoken up about what she wants to see in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe – and that is Daniel Radcliffe in a new X-Men movie. During a recent interview, the actor revealed that she thinks that her Lost City co-star, Radcliffe, should be cast as the Wolverine, following Hugh Jackman’s long run as the X-Men character.
BuzzFeed
