CVTA seeks public input about proposed regional transportation projects

West Broad Street (Citizen file photo)

The Central Virginia Transportation Authority is seeking public input about funding it’s planning to allocate for 30 transportation projects in Henrico and its other member localities (Charles City, Chesterfield, Goochland, Hanover, New Kent and Powhatan counties, as well as the city of Richmond and the town of Ashland).

The projects, which would improve bike, pedestrian, bridge and highway infrastructure in the region, are estimated to cost about $276.4 million.

A public comment period is open until Thursday, April 28 online, and comments also will be accepted during a public hearing at 8:30 a.m. April 29 in person at PlanRVA, 9211 Forest Hill Avenue, Suite 200 or through Zoom by submitting questions through the Q&A dialogue box.

“The upcoming infrastructure investments will improve the mobility and quality of life for residents, while laying an important framework for transportation planning in our region,” said CVTA Chairman Frank J. Thornton, the Fairfield District representative on the Henrico County Board of Supervisors. “We want to ensure everyone in our community has an opportunity to engage in the process. We are encouraging people to share feedback about what projects are most important to them.”

Eight Henrico projects are included in the plan – four that would be completely funded and four others that would be partially funded:

• a Magellan Parkway bridge and approach section in the future GreenCity development ($18.5 million);

• improvements to Brook Road between Villa Park Drive and Hilliard Road ($10.4 million);

• a connector trail and bridge in GreenCity ($9.9 million);

• planning and engineering work for the planned interchange at North Gayton Road and I-64 ($4.9 million);

• improvements to Woodman Road between Mountain Road and Hungary Road ($27.8 million toward the total $62.5-million project);

• improvements along Staples Mill Road ($5.6 million toward the total $21.9-million project);

• West Broad Street improvements in Short Pump ($3.2 million toward the total $20.2 million project);

• improvements to the West Broad Street and Parham Road intersection ($2.6 million toward the total $11.8-million project);

Established by the Virginia General Assembly in 2020, the CVTA directs funding for priority transportation investments throughout the region.

The CVTA’s finance committee recommended the proposed funding allocation after reviewing five scenarios. CVTA scored and ranked projects based on their expected impacts and an evaluation of benefits compared with costs.

Learn more about the CVTA at planrva.org/transportation/cvta/.