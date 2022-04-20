ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Video shows disturbing moments before, after security guard’s murder outside Atlanta restaurant

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1USfuS_0fEdpr3300
Surveillance video of deadly shooting suspect Police are looking for a man accused of shooting and killing a security guard outside a restaurant on Cleveland Avenue.

Atlanta police have released new surveillance video in the deadly shooting of a security guard outside an Atlanta restaurant.

Anthony Frazier, 51, was shot and killed Monday around 7 p.m. outside the American Wings and Seafood restaurant on Cleveland Avenue.

Surveillance video shows the suspect walking up to Frazier from behind dressed in a black long sleeve t-shirt with graphics on it, a black ballcap with a Nike logo, and carrying a camouflage backpack. The video appears to show a gun in his right hand.

Police said the suspect shot Frazier from behind as the guard got out of his SUV. After the shooting, the video shows the man going through the guard’s pockets and walking away.

In the video, investigators believe a man sitting on the curb saw and heard what happened. He can be seen shaking his head and walking past Frazier’s body.

The video shows several other people walking past Frazier’s body.

Police said they are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect and others seen in the video for questioning.

WSB spoke with customers at the restaurant Tuesday. One customer told WSB′s Larry Spruill that Frazier was at the restaurant every time she would pick up her order.

Kam Kae said he would always say hi and make sure she got to her car safely.

“So attentive, he always watched the door. Why would somebody do that to him?” she asked.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
CBS 46

Man shot and killed outside Monaco Lounge

Man found shot to death inside trailer home in southeast Atlanta. Atlanta police are investigating a shooting on Jonesboro Road after a man was found shot to death inside a trailer home. Updated: 6 hours ago. Monica Pearson sits down with Country music sensation Jimmie Allen. Armed gunman on Greyhound...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Security Guards#Atlanta Police#Shooting#Nike#Cox Media Group
Waterloo Journal

Father told his son to get a job or move out of the family home, the son shot him between the eyes; sentenced

The 27-year-old man shot and killed his father after his dad told him to get a job or move out of the family home he was living at. The defendant shot his father in the basement of the family’s home. He first shot his father in the shoulder, before proceeding to shoot his father between the eyes, prosecutors said. After he shot his dad, he called 911 and told the dispatcher that someone broke in and shot his father. But, he later told his mother and sister that he had killed his father.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Former Atlanta mayor furious after being turned away from restaurant for wearing leggings

Keisha Lance Bottoms, the former mayor of Atlanta, says that she was turned away from a chain restaurant for wearing leggings. Ms Bottoms tweeted on Friday that she was refused service at The Capital Grille, located at Perimeter Mall in the Atlanta suburb of Dunwoody, because she did not meet the dress code. The former city leader also tweeted that she had offered to sit in the steak restaurant’s bar area and was still denied entry.Ms Bottoms wrote in a tweet that she saw another woman enter the restaurant at the same time without issue, but did not clarify...
LIFESTYLE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

2-year-old shot by father in Roswell, police say

ROSWELL, Ga. — Police have arrested a Roswell father after he accidentally shot his 2-year-old child. Police said the shooting happened Friday afternoon on Millbrook Circle. Investigators said 21-year-old Arnijae Stroud was manipulating a gun with his child in the room when he unintentionally shot the toddler. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
ROSWELL, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
35K+
Followers
65K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy