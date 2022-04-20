ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

'Invisible Child' wins $50,000 Gotham Book Prize

ABC News
ABC News
 17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0fEdpjET00

Andrea Elliott's “Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival & Hope in an American City,” an in-depth portrait of New York and the struggles and achievements of a Black girl from Brooklyn, has won the Gotham Book Prize for outstanding works about the city.

Elliott, whose book expands upon her investigative series which ran in The New York Times in 2013, will receive $50,000.

“I often felt during the years of reporting this book that New York City was a central character in the story" she said during a recent interview. "Any New Yorker knows this is many cities in one city. But I think 'Invisible Child' also shows it's one city."

Earlier this week, “Invisible Child” received the Helen Bernstein Book Award for Excellence in Journalism, a $15,000 honor presented by the New York Public Library.

The Gotham Prize was established in 2020 by businessman-philanthropist Bradley Tusk and political strategist Howard Wolfson, who are funding the award themselves and have committed to it for at least 10 years. James McBride's novel “Deacon King Kong,” set in Brooklyn in the late 1960s, won the prize in 2021.

"Last year, the jury picked an outstanding novel but one that could have come out at any time," Tusk and Wolfson said in a statement Wednesday. "By picking ‘Invisible Child,’ the jury not only showed its willingness to embrace nonfiction, it also clearly wanted to add a spotlight to the extremely difficult issue of homelessness, which has gotten even worse over the past several years. We’re hopeful that Andrea’s success here incentivizes other writers to go deep into the public policy issues that matter so much to our city.”

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Irish Gangster Who Became an ‘NCIS’ Actor Is Adapting His Life Story for TV With ‘Silicon Valley’ Co-Creators

Click here to read the full article. Richie Stephens has turned his real-life path to redemption, from Irish gangster to an actor with guest roles on series like “NCIS” and “Blue Bloods,” into the upcoming book “The Gangster’s Guide to Sobriety: My Life in 12 Steps.” And now, “Silicon Valley” co-creators John Altschuler and Dave Krinsky have signed on to develop a TV series based on the personal account, with Stephens involved as well. “The Gangster’s Guide to Sobriety,” set to be released on May 24 by Post Hill Press and distributed by Simon & Schuster, tells the true story of...
TV SERIES
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Alec Baldwin?

Alec Baldwin, who turns 64 on April 3, has been a versatile presence on the big screen, TV and theater since the mid-1980s. While it is his solid acting skills that have kept him working for so long,...
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Scoey Mitchell, Groundbreaking Black TV Comedian, Dies at 92￼

Scoey Mitchell, comedian and TV actor who was one of the first Black actors to take a leading role in a TV sitcom, died this past week at the age of 92. Mitchell starred in the short-lived 1970 ABC sitcom “Barefoot in the Park,” which was based on a Tony-winning 1963 Broadway play starring Robert Redford. With Black actors playing the newlywed couple at the center of the plot, “Barefoot in the Park” was the first sitcom since “Amos ‘n’ Andy” nearly 20 years prior to have a predominantly Black cast.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Deadline

Rob Lowe & Son John Owen Lowe To Star In Netflix Comedy Series ‘Unstable’ From Victor Fresco

Click here to read the full article. Rob Lowe is regularly trolled on social media by his son John Owen Lowe and the duo are now turning this experience into a comedy series for Netflix. The streamer has ordered Unstable, which was co-created by the Lowes and Santa Clarita Diet creator Victor Fresco. Set in a cutting-edge biotech research company, the series stars John Owen Lowe as socially-challenged son who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father, played by Rob Lowe, in order to save him from disaster. The trio will exec produce the series, which is produced by the...
TV & VIDEOS
Black Enterprise

Black Churches In Washington D.C. Are Losing Their Congregations Due To Gentrification

Black churches in Washington D.C. have served as a staple in the D.C. area for generations, but their congregations have disappeared in recent decades due to gentrification. According to Politico, in 2000, the Black population of Washington D.C. was 59%, but in the past two decades, the Latino and Asian populations in the area have increased, bringing the Black population down to 41%. Additionally, gentrification has pushed the cost of living and rent in the city to levels unseen.
WASHINGTON, DC
People

Barefoot in the Park Actor Scoey Mitchell Dead at 92

Scoey Mitchell, the comedian and actor best known for his role in Neil Simon's Barefoot in the Park, has died at the age of 92. Mitchell died Saturday, March 19, his brother, Billy Mitchell, announced Monday evening. He reportedly died of kidney failure during his stay at a healthcare facility in Torrance, California, per The Hollywood Reporter.
TORRANCE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Mcbride
Deadline

Nehemiah Persoff Dies: Prolific Actor Of ‘Yentl’, ‘The Twilight Zone’, ‘Gunsmoke’ & Many More Was 102

Click here to read the full article. Nehemiah Persoff, an actor who went from the uncredited role of a cab driver in On The Waterfront‘s iconic “coulda been a contender” scene to become one of the busiest character actors in television and film for five decades, died Tuesday at a rehabilitation facility in San Luis Obispo, California. He was 102. Persoff had retired from acting in recent decades after suffering a stroke and other health issues. His death was reported to Deadline by a family friend. Born in Jerusalem, Palestine, Persoff and his family moved to the United States in 1929, and...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
TVLine

TVLine Items: Timeless Vet Leads CBS Pilot, With Love Renewed and More

Click here to read the full article. Timeless alum Malcolm Barrett is trading the time machine for The Hug Machine. The actor will star in the aforementioned CBS comedy pilot as Dan, a dad who gets a second chance to save both his marriage and his flailing rock career when his band unintentionally finds success in the raucous, cutthroat world of children’s music, our sister site Deadline reports. Additionally, Bones vet Michaela Conlin has joined the project as Dan’s ex-wife Tara, a pediatric cardiologist who wishes her ex-husband could have grown up when they were still together. Ready for some more recent newsy...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Invisible Child#Gotham#American#The New York Times#The Gotham Prize
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Nevermoor’ Musical Adaptation in the Works at Paramount

The young adult fantasy book Nevermoor is getting a movie musical adaption via Paramount and The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey. Gracey will direct and is creating original music for the film, which is being written by Drew Goddard, the writer behind World War Z and The Martian.More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount Makes Nickelodeon Content Available for Ukrainian Refugees in EuropeParamount Global CEO Bob Bakish's Pay Dips to $20M in 2021Are Romantic Comedies Theater-Worthy? Creatives Hear Mixed Messaging From Studios Written by Jessica Townsend, Nevermoor was published in 2017 via Little Brown and follows Morrigan Crow, a girl born on the unluckiest...
PARAMOUNT, CA
Popculture

HBO Max Removes Iconic Burt Reynolds Movie

One of Burt Reynolds' most iconic movies has tragically left the HBO Max streaming catalog. Up until this month, Deliverance was available for subscribers to watch anytime. Now you'll have to look much further to find the infamous adventure drama. Deliverance is one of the biggest titles of the late...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Homeless
Primetimer

Harry Hamlin joins AMC's Mayfair Witches

Hamlin will star on the Anne Rice adaptation as Cortland Mayfair, "current reigning patriarch of the Mayfair clan with a voracious appetite for more money, more power and more life, in his first series regular role in over two decades," per Deadline. Hamlin's casting brings the Mad Men alum back to AMC.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Michelle Obama Reveals That Daughters Sasha and Malia Both Have Boyfriends

Watch: Michelle Obama Lands Healthy Kids' Show "Waffles + Mochi" The little girls we saw grow up in the White House are Becoming adults!. On The Ellen DeGeneres Show on April 20, Michelle Obama took a moment to marvel at how fast her and husband Barack Obama's two daughters—Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20—have grown up and also shared that both are in relationships.
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

ABC News

615K+
Followers
148K+
Post
334M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy