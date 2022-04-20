Florida man rescued after going missing when canoe flips in lake

ALTOONA, FL - A man who went missing after his canoe flipped at a Florida recreational area was found after two days of surviving in the woods.

39-year-old Davidson Anjab was located by Lake County deputies and officers with Florida Fish and Wildlife on Tuesday after his canoe overturned at Alexander Springs Recreation Area on Sunday.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Anjab was canoeing with two other people when their canoe capsized about a half-mile down the river.

Two of the men were able to make it back to the canoe, but Anjab did not.

The two men told authorities Anjab swam to shore and yelled to them that he would walk back and meet them, but hadn't been seen since.

Lake County's Marine Patrol Unit along with helicopters, K-9 deputies, and other resources searched over 3,000 acres before locating Anjab.

Rescuers say Mr. Anjab was "significantly dehydrated" when he was found one-tenth of a mile into the woods from the shoreline where he was last seen.