ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Iowa City Approving Relief Payment Lottery

iheart.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the article(Iowa City, IA) -- Iowa City is approving a COVID-19 relief lottery. The city council approved...

600wmtradio.iheart.com

Comments / 3

Related
KCCI.com

Group demands name change for street in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines' Black Liberation Movement is expected to call on the city council Monday. They want to rename George Flagg Parkway. An online petition has been started, pushing back against the longtime City Council member's record. It claims George Flagg would deny liquor licenses to...
DES MOINES, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Iowa Board of Education approves charter school in Hamburg

HAMBURG, Iowa - After attempting to re-open a high school in Hamburg since late 2019, the Iowa State Board of Education unanimously approved the Hamburg School District's application for a charter high school Thursday. The meeting took place at the Grimes State Office Building in Des Moines and with the...
HAMBURG, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Coronavirus
Iowa City, IA
Government
Johnson County, IA
Government
Iowa City, IA
Coronavirus
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
City
Iowa City, IA
Iowa City, IA
Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Government
County
Johnson County, IA
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#The Lottery#Covid
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
98.1 KHAK

Okay, Okay I Found the DUMBEST Law in Eastern Iowa

This particularly silly Iowa law remains on the books in Mount Vernon. The law is quite picky when it comes not to how Iowans play softball, but when they play. The lights at the Mount Vernon softball diamond shall be used only for organized games and tournaments unless permission is obtained from the Parks and Recreation Director. In no event shall the lights at the ballpark be on after 10:30 p.m. on any night.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KBUR

Iowa drug ring leader sentenced to 30 years in federal prison

Cedar Rapids, IA- An eastern Iowa man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to dealing drugs. Radio Iowa reports that Prosecutors describe 62-year-old George Patrick Ashby as a large-scale meth dealer. Court records indicate Ashby was the leader of a drug ring that shipped...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
94.1 KRNA

9 Reasons You Should Never Move to Eastern Iowa

One of the biggest mistakes I've ever made was moving to Iowa. I honestly can't believe what I've got myself into. I don't know what to do with all of the extra time I have, not having to sit in traffic, or all of the money I've saved because housing is affordable here.
IOWA STATE
CJ Coombs

The oldest retail business in Kansas City, Missouri is 135 years old this year

If you research commerce in Kansas City, you might wonder which retail business is the oldest. Browne's Irish Marketplace is the oldest retail business in the city beginning its first sale in the late 1800s. More specifically, it began in 1887 by County Kerry, Ireland immigrants, Ed and Mary Flavin. The name of their store then was Flavin's Market which was located at 27th & Jefferson. The loft above the market was where they lived. In 1901, a new store was built at 33rd & Pennsylvania where it still sits.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Board: Social worker poses ‘immediate danger’ to the public

The Iowa Board of Social Work has issued an emergency order suspending the license of a central Iowa social worker — although it’s not clear based on public records why the board feels that action is warranted. The board has charged licensed social worker Joni Huntley of Des Moines with engaging in unethical conduct and […] The post Board: Social worker poses ‘immediate danger’ to the public appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy