Arkansas baseball vs. Arkansas State: How to watch, stream, listen to Game 2

Arkansas baseball will go after its seventh straight win and 14th straight in nonconference play on Wednesday. The Diamond Hogs and Arkansas State are scheduled for a 4 p.m. first pitch from Baum-Walker Stadium.

Brady Slavens led the Razorbacks to an easy 10-1 win in the first of the two-game set on Tuesday . Slavens went 4 for 5 with a grand slam and Robert Moore added a two-run shot of his own.

The game is penultimate nonconference game in Fayetteville this season. Arkansas hosts Missouri State on May 3. The only other nonconference game is a make-up against Central Arkansas at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock on April 26.

Will McEntire is set to go for Arkansas in just his second game of the season. Arkansas State is scheduled to start left-hander Jakob Frederick.

Here's when you should tune in to see the game

Date: Wednesday, April 20

Time: 4 p.m. CT

Location: Baum-Walker Stadium, Fayetteville

Streaming: SEC Network+

How to Listen

Listen to Arkansas Razorbacks baseball all season long on your local Razorbacks Sports Network affiliate. Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter provide the call. BASEBALL RADIO AFFILIATES

City Station Conway KASR-FM 92.7 El Dorado KELD-FM 107.1 Fayetteville KQSM-FM 92.1 Fayetteville KYNG-AM AM 1590 Forrest City KJXK-FM 106.5 Forrest City KJXK-AM AM 950 Fort Smith KERX-FM 95.3 Hot Springs / Mena KTTG-FM 96.3 Little Rock KABZ-FM 103.7 Marshall KBCN-FM 104.3 Rogers KURM-FM 100.3 Rogers KURM-AM AM 790 Russellville KARV-FM 101.3 Russellville KARV-AM 610 Stuttgart KWAK-FM 105.5 Texarkana KKTK-AM 1400

Players to Watch

Arkansas

Average: Michael Turner (.344)

Hits: Cayden Wallace (45)

RBI: Brady Slavens (35)

Home runs: Braydon Webb (9)

Arkansas State

Average: Jacob Hager (.346)

Hits: Daedrick Cail (33)

RBI: Jared Toler (25)

Home runs: Jared Toler (7)

1

1