ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas baseball vs. Arkansas State: How to watch, stream, listen to Game 2

By E. Wayne Bolin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 19 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZtapX_0fEdoHFW00

Arkansas baseball will go after its seventh straight win and 14th straight in nonconference play on Wednesday. The Diamond Hogs and Arkansas State are scheduled for a 4 p.m. first pitch from Baum-Walker Stadium.

Brady Slavens led the Razorbacks to an easy 10-1 win in the first of the two-game set on Tuesday . Slavens went 4 for 5 with a grand slam and Robert Moore added a two-run shot of his own.

The game is penultimate nonconference game in Fayetteville this season. Arkansas hosts Missouri State on May 3. The only other nonconference game is a make-up against Central Arkansas at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock on April 26.

Will McEntire is set to go for Arkansas in just his second game of the season. Arkansas State is scheduled to start left-hander Jakob Frederick.

Here's when you should tune in to see the game

  • Date: Wednesday, April 20
  • Time: 4 p.m. CT
  • Location: Baum-Walker Stadium, Fayetteville
  • Streaming: SEC Network+

How to Listen

Listen to Arkansas Razorbacks baseball all season long on your local Razorbacks Sports Network affiliate. Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter provide the call. BASEBALL RADIO AFFILIATES

City Station
Conway KASR-FM 92.7
El Dorado KELD-FM 107.1
Fayetteville KQSM-FM 92.1
Fayetteville KYNG-AM AM 1590
Forrest City KJXK-FM 106.5
Forrest City KJXK-AM AM 950
Fort Smith KERX-FM 95.3
Hot Springs / Mena KTTG-FM 96.3
Little Rock KABZ-FM 103.7
Marshall KBCN-FM 104.3
Rogers KURM-FM 100.3
Rogers KURM-AM AM 790
Russellville KARV-FM 101.3
Russellville KARV-AM 610
Stuttgart KWAK-FM 105.5
Texarkana KKTK-AM 1400

Players to Watch

Arkansas

  • Average: Michael Turner (.344)
  • Hits: Cayden Wallace (45)
  • RBI: Brady Slavens (35)
  • Home runs: Braydon Webb (9)

Arkansas State

  • Average: Jacob Hager (.346)
  • Hits: Daedrick Cail (33)
  • RBI: Jared Toler (25)
  • Home runs: Jared Toler (7)

1

1

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NCAA Releases New College Baseball Top 25 Poll

The top 25 for college baseball has been released by the NCAA and it comes with a good chunk of changes to the top 10. Miami was in the top three this past week but didn’t fall that far. The Hurricanes are now the fifth-best team in the country after getting swept by the Virginia Tech Hokies over the weekend.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Diamond Hogs score 10 on Arkansas State for second straight game, take series

Arkansas baseball won its seventh straight game on Wednesday night, beating Arkansas State, 10-3, from Baum-Walker Stadium. The Diamond Hogs took both games of a two-game set from State in just the schools’ third-ever meeting. Arkansas won the opener of the series on Tuesday, 10-1. The sixth-ranked Razorbacks had a 6-0 lead after three innings, thanks to back-to-back three-run frames in the second and third. On the mound, Bryant sophomore Will McEntire went 4 1/3 innings, a career high, and picked up the win. It was just his second appearance of the season. Dylan Leach and Kendall Diggs had the best days for Arkansas at the plate. Both normally back-ups, Diggs hit eighth in the lineup from first base and Leach, the catcher, was ninth. They produced the entirety of the runs in the third when Diggs plated the first on a sacrifice fly and Leach followed with a two-run homer. Arkansas has just two nonconference games remaining: Tuesday in North Little Rock against Central Arkansas and May 3 in Fayetteville against Missouri State. The Diamond Hogs hit SEC play again Friday for a three-game set against Texas A&M.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Forrest City, AR
City
Little Rock, AR
City
Texarkana, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
City
Russellville, AR
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Arkansas State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dick Vitale thinks highly of UNC going into 2022-23 season

We are still months away from the start of the 2022-23 college basketball season but already the UNC basketball program is receiving praise by national analysts. The latest is ESPN’s Dick Vitale who put out his top teams for his “Elite Eight” going into next season. And right there at the top stand the North Carolina Tar Heels. Vitale listed Hubert Davis’ team No. 1 in the rankings beating out No. 2 Houston, No. 3 Kentucky, No. 4 Arkansas and No. 5 Gonzaga. Here is what Vitale had to say about the Tar Heels’ squad for next season with some decisions from...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Texas DB D'Shawn Jamison picks off Quinn Ewers and takes it to the crib

Now that the 2021 season is in the rearview mirror, the Longhorns are looking to correct all their weaknesses from the dreadful 5-7 season. Texas struggled in just about every aspect when it came to defense, and one of the things that hurt the most was their inability to force a turnover. The Longhorns ranked No. 94 in the country in turnovers forced with just 14 on the season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bubba Carpenter
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

One of Florida's former 4-star QBs just entered the transfer portal

Florida football lost another player to the transfer portal on Tuesday when former four-star quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson told Gators Online that he will search for other opportunities to manifest his talents. The signal-caller situation in the Swamp is a bit more clear after sophomore Anthony Richardson put up a solid performance in the Orange and Blue spring game last week, likely leading to Del Rio-Wilson’s decision.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Arkansas#The Diamond Hogs#Baum Walker Stadium#Fayetteville Streaming#Sec Network#Razorbacks Sports Network#Fayetteville Kqsm Fm
KHBS

Arkansas' average last freeze

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — We've had reports of freeze-prone crops, like blueberries and strawberries, being killed by late frosts in Northwest Arkansas the past few weeks, but in reality, it's not all too uncommon. The average last frost in Fayetteville is April 16, with the record latest occurring on May...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes outfielder Keaton Anthony named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

Iowa’s redshirt freshman Keaton Anthony made history this week. The 6-foot-4, 210 pound outfielder became the first Hawkeye to earn a fourth weekly honor from the Big Ten in a single season. Anthony was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Tuesday. The Hoschton, Ga., native also earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors on Feb. 23, March 16 and April 5. Despite missing the final two games of last weekend’s Minnesota series due to sickness, Anthony still picked up the award after a big start to last week. Anthony went 1-for-2 with a three-run blast and scored three...
IOWA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama's John Metchie repeats as top Canadian in NCAA football

For the second consecutive year, Alabama wide receiver John Metchie has been awarded the Jon Cornish Trophy as the most outstanding Canadian student-athlete in NCAA football. The award has been presented since 2017 to a total of three different recipients. The inaugural winner of the award was Ohio quarterback Nathan Rourke, who like Metchie, would also win it in back-to-back seasons. Former Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard earned the award in 2019.
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

99K+
Followers
145K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy