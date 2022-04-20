Teen Struck & Killed By Tractor Trailer On I-83 In Baltimore County, Troopers Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 17-year-old boy was struck and killed by a tractor trailer early Wednesday on Interstate 83 in Baltimore County, authorities said.

Troopers were called to the southbound lanes of I-83 near Shawan Road shortly before 5 a.m. in response to a report about a pedestrian who had been struck by a tractor trailer, Maryland State Police said.

The victim, identified as 17-year-old Kingdavid Okolo of Cockeysville, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Based on a preliminary investigation, troopers believe Okolo ran into the road before he was struck. The truck’s driver stayed at the scene.

No one else was hurt in the crash, which remains under investigation.