ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

Celebration Of Life: Bob And Joanne Meade May 14

By Submitted by
ladailypost.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Celebration of Life will be held for Joanne Meade (Aug....

ladailypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe teacher wins Milken Educator Award

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – 3rd-grade teacher Gabrielle Kahawai received the prestigious Milken Educator Award for her work teaching at the Gonzales Community School in Santa Fe. She received $25,000 for innovative teaching and fostering a collaborative environment. She’s the second New Mexico teacher to win the award. Lovington teacher Tyler Finch was also given the award […]
SANTA FE, NM
Times Leader

Leadership Northeast hosts annual cocktail party

WILKES-BARRE — It was a beautiful setting for Leadership Northeast’s annual cocktail party. Folks gathered under the canopy at the Westmoreland Club Outdoor Patio for food, drinks, music and conversation, and fundraising for a worthy cause amidst the sunny, breezy backdrop of an April evening. The event typically...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WLWT 5

Grand opening held for memorial park to honor Lauren Hill

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — There was a grand opening celebration Friday for Friends of Lauren Hill Memorial Park, which honors Lauren Hill, a 19-year-old basketball player at Mount St. Joseph University who lost her battle with brain cancer in 2015. Hill wore No. 22 when she played basketball for Mount...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy