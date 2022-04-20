ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Threatening message prompts switch to distance learning in Mahtomedi

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 20 hours ago
Mahtomedi secondary schools are holding an e-learning day Wednesday after the district's tip line received a threatening message.

Superintendent Barb Duffrin emailed families saying the message threatened an individual at one of the secondary schools on a specific date. The district move the secondary schools to distance learning Wednesday and contacted the Washington County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating the threat.

"We know this is upsetting and disruptive to the important teaching and learning that happens in our schools and that for some students this news can cause increased anxiety and worry," Duffrin wrote. "Please know that administration and staff are actively planning support for our secondary students upon their return to school."

Middle and high school students are learning from home Wednesday, while elementary classes will continue in-person.

The middle school is home to students in grades 6-8, while students in grades 9-12 attend the high school. The district has two elementary schools for grades K-5.

Anyone with information about the threat is encouraged to contact the school district.

