Mr. Robert “Bob” Abbott

Mr. Robert “Bob” Abbott , age 75, of Rockmart, GA passed away Monday, April 18, 2022.

Mr. Abbott was born in Lexington, KY on January 19, 1947, a son of the late John Wilson “Jack” Abbott and the late Helen Cochran Abbott.

Bob had lived the greater part of his life in Rockmart where he was a member and former trustee of Rockmart First United Methodist Church. Bob was a graduate of Rockmart High School then attended West Georgia College.

He was a proud veteran of the United States Army serving during the Vietnam War. He was a recipient of the Purple Heart and Bronze Star. Bob enjoyed gardening and working in his yard and also at his church. He was owner/operator of the Walker Mountain Store for many years.

Bob is survived by his wife, Nancy Herren Abbott of Rockmart, to whom he was married on December 2, 1972; brother, Jack Abbott; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Friday, April 22, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Rockmart First United Methodist Church with Rev. Jeanette Dickens and Rev. Edward Murrey officiating. Interment will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery.

Mr. Abbott will lie in state at the Rockmart First United Methodist Church on Friday from 1:00 pm until the funeral hour.

The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home.

Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements for Mr. Robert “Bob” Abbott.







