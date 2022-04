Cabinet minister Michael Gove has said even the most “Thatcher-worshipping” people want more social housing, as he acknowledged there is an “urgent” need for action.The Housing Secretary warned that the “inadequacy” of many homes, and “fragility and vulnerability” that people face in their daily lives, is “insupportable and indefensible”.Speaking on Wednesday at a conference on social housing hosted by the charity Shelter, Mr Gove said there has been a “failure to ensure that there are homes which are genuinely affordable for all”.“It’s urgent that we address the lack of social housing and the poor quality of social housing at this...

