Beverly Hills, CA

Meagan Good says she's 'thankful' she was mentioned in Young Money's hit song 'Every Girl'

By Yasmin Garaad
 18 hours ago

Megan Good attends the Essence 15th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on March 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.

P. Lehman/Future Publishing via Getty Images; Insider

  • Meagan Good recently shared her reaction to being name-dropped in Young Money's "Every Girl."
  • Good, who said she's a fan of the hip-hop artists, told Insider that she was "in good company."
  • "When I finally heard it, I was like, 'Oh my gosh,'" the actress told Insider.

"Name Dropped" is a series that delves deeper into how celebrities feel when they've been mentioned in the hit songs we love.

Meagan Good is aware of her popularity in hip-hop culture, especially after being mentioned in Young Money's debut song "Every Girl," where she was name-dropped in Mack Maine's verse.

In the 2009 song where Mack Maine, Lil Wayne, Drake, and other members of Young Money muse on the all the women they wish they could be romantically linked to, Maine names a few celebrity women he's fond of, including "Sanaa Lathan, Meagan Good, Angelina Jolie, D Woods."

The " Harlem " star told Insider — while promoting her partnership with the Spot Her campaign — that after someone told her that she was in a Young Money song, she asked, "Which one?"

"When I finally heard it, I was like, 'Oh my gosh,'" she continued. "I was in good company."

Good said "it's been interesting" to be mentioned in "a few songs over the years, and I'm just thankful."

The actress has been name-dropped in J. Cole's "Land of the Snakes;" Rick Ross' "Pandemonium;" French Montana's "Pop That;" and Young Thug's "Best Friend." She's also had songs named after by A$AP Ferg and Tierra Whack.

Along with being name-dropped in music, Good has also appeared in music videos over the years. She appeared in Will Smith's "Black Suits Comin' (Nod Ya Head)" and Memphis Bleek's "Do My..." featuring Jay-Z.

Good said she used 50 Cent's music video to help transition her career after being a child actor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qWzf0_0fEdjRwB00
Meagan Good attends Prime Video's "Harlem" Premiere Screening and After Party at AMC Magic Johnson Theater on December 01, 2021 in New York City.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Amazon Studios

But Good said her favorite music video to shoot was 50 Cent's 2003 treatment for "21 Questions."

Good said she wanted to star in the video, which supported Fiddy's debut studio album, "Get Rich or Die Tryin,'" to help her fans see her more like an adult.

"At the time...I was making that weird transition from child actor to adult, and I was 21, but I looked like I was 17," she explained. "I remember just making an executive decision, like okay, 'A music video is a national commercial, and that's how I can parlay a music video into helping show people I'm a woman, I am an adult, and see me as grown.'"

"So, that video was very pivotal for me because it was the first time that I was able to say to people like, 'No, I'm a young woman now, I'm 21 now, I'm not a kid anymore,'" she continued. "And then also, it was just a fun little mini-movie, and it was great, and Tyson [Beckford]... It was just a wonderful experience."

When Good isn't being mentioned in a song or featured in a music video, the actress said she enjoys attending music concerts with her best friend, Amy Bell.

"Her husband's Ricky Bell from New Edition. So, we go to a lot of New Edition concerts and BBD concerts," she explained, "and concerts in general ever since we were 15 years old."

Good is now starring in "Harlem," which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video .

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

