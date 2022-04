As the regular season winds down, the Eastlake softball team has found its groove and that's left the team with a chance to earn a playoff berth in District 1-6A. After Tuesday's 14-7 home win against Socorro, the Falcons will need some help on Friday night to see if their season is extended. They stand at 6-7, one game back of Pebble Hills and Socorro. Friday night is the final night of the regular season. The top four teams from the district make the playoffs, and Eastwood and Americas own the top positions in the district.

SOCORRO, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO