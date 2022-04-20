ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Mary's County, MD

St. Mary’s County Health Department Thanks Sheriff’s Office

By St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b4iOb_0fEdj6jP00

On Thursday, April 7, 2022, the St. Mary’s County Health Department awarded and thanked more than 50 partner organizations for their work through the COVID-19 pandemic, including the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wdAnr_0fEdj6jP00
St. Mary’s County Commissioner Todd Morgan, Dr. Meena Brewster and Sheriff Cameron Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HA1bH_0fEdj6jP00
Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YIBoX_0fEdj6jP00
Nurse Melanie Trifone and Warden Mary Ann Thompson Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office
Sheriff Tim Cameron, Sheriff’s Office personnel, Delegate Brian Crosby and Lynn Delahay, liaison for State Senator Jack Bailey Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

The St. Mary’s County Health Department said, “The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, including the Detention and Rehabilitation Center team, has always been our most steadfast partner in public health. Their wise and engaged leadership, quick application of emerging science, and well-thought-out attention to COVID prevention for staff, inmates, and the community was truly extraordinary. They have been close partners from Day 1 of local pandemic response – working through pandemic policy challenges, informing residents of their COVID results who were difficult to reach, and ensuring the safety and security of vaccine storage and our mass vaccine sites. They were a key partner in the planning of our testing and vaccine efforts, providing guidance on the safe set-up of our multiple sites from the very first meetings. As we shift more to managing the impact of the pandemic – behavioral health concerns and violence – we will continue to benefit from the strong partnership we share with the Sheriff’s Office.”

The Sheriff’s Office, Health Department, and St. Mary’s County Public Schools also entered into a Joint Equity Task Force in June 2020 during the COVID response to examine and remove any barriers that may have been in place to underserved sections of the community.

The post St. Mary’s County Health Department Thanks Sheriff’s Office appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SMCHD Operations Changes: COVID-19 Testing, Vaccine,Contact Tracing & Data Reporting

LEONARDTOWN, MD (April 11, 2022) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) is announcing changes to COVID-19 operations, including testing, vaccination, contact tracing, and data reporting. COVID-19 Testing & Vaccination The SMCHD COVID-19 testing and vaccination site located at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department (HVFD) is closing; the last day of operations will be April […] The post SMCHD Operations Changes: COVID-19 Testing, Vaccine,<br>Contact Tracing & Data Reporting appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Sheriff’s Office still seeking answers in 10 year old cold case

La Plata, MD- Sunday, April 18, 2022, marked the 10th anniversary of the homicide of Martin Hawkins, a 32-year-old resident of La Plata. His case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Martin and his family. On April 18, 2012, at approximately 8:30 p.m., officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded […] The post Charles Sheriff’s Office still seeking answers in 10 year old cold case appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LA PLATA, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
County
Saint Mary's County, MD
Saint Mary's County, MD
Government
Saint Mary's County, MD
Health
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert County Congratulates New Businesses

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – April 14, 2022 – Calvert County is committed to fostering a dynamic and competitive business climate to ensure economic growth and sustainability. New businesses are a sign that the Calvert County economy continues to thrive. These new businesses help stimulate the economy and provide employment opportunities for local residents. The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners […] The post Calvert County Congratulates New Businesses appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SMCHD Honors Partners For COVID-19 Pandemic Response Efforts

LEONARDTOWN, MD (April 13, 2022) – On April 8, 2022, during National Public Health Week the St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) recognized outstanding team members who have excelled in their efforts to provide public health services to the community.  “Public health serves a critical role in our everyday lives, even if much of what we […] The post SMCHD Honors Partners For COVID-19 Pandemic Response Efforts appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Last-minute St. Mary’s Candidacy surprises for District 3 Commissioner, County Sheriff

Leonardtown, MD- The deadline for filing for the 2022 election came at 8:59 p.m. on April 15, 2022. Two last-minute filings shake things up some. Commissioner John O’Connor(R) has officially withdrawn his candidacy for District 3 Commissioner. He originally filed for Commissioner President but withdrew on October 25, 2021when Commissioner Randy Guy announced he was […] The post Last-minute St. Mary’s Candidacy surprises for District 3 Commissioner, County Sheriff appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co. Board of Education seeks ethics panel members

The Board of Education of Charles County is looking for applications from county residents interested in serving on the Charles County Board of Education Ethics Panel.   The Board will appoint new members in June to the all-volunteer, five-member panel, which interprets ethics regulations and provides advisory opinions to Board members and employees subject to regulations. […] The post Charles Co. Board of Education seeks ethics panel members appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co. Board honors outstanding employees for commitment to students

The Board of Education of Charles County at its April 12 meeting honored five Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) staff members for their commitment to the school system and student success. Each month, the Board honors staff members chosen by their school principals for recognition who demonstrate their dedication to teaching and learning. Honored by […] The post Charles Co. Board honors outstanding employees for commitment to students appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

PG Co Sheriff’s Sgt. arrested in Charles Co domestic incident

On the evening of April 18, 2022, the Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office received information of an off-duty domestic incident that occurred in Charles County involving a Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Deputy.  As a result of the incident, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office obtained charges for the other involved person in the domestic incident.   On April […] The post PG Co Sheriff’s Sgt. arrested in Charles Co domestic incident appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mary Ann#Behavioral Health#Sheriff Cameron Credit#Sheriff S Office#State#County Health Department#Covid
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SMCSO investigating multiple shootings in Lexington Park over Easter Weekend

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating four shooting incidents over the weekend in Lexington Park. On Friday, April 15, 2022, at 10:55 pm, Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting complaint at the 45300 block of Columbus Drive in Lexington Park. Upon investigation, an apartment’s storm door was struck by […] The post SMCSO investigating multiple shootings in Lexington Park over Easter Weekend appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co. Patrol Officers Apprehend Burglary Suspect

Waldorf, MD- On April 10 at 1:03 p.m., officers responded to the 6000 block of Sirenia Place in Waldorf for the report of a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, officers observed two suspects inside the house. One suspect, an 18-year-old, attempted to flee through an open window but was apprehended. Another suspect, 16-years-old, fled on […] The post Charles Co. Patrol Officers Apprehend Burglary Suspect appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
WALDORF, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

One rescued from marsh off Chesapeake Rail Trail A

North Beach, MD- At 1:17 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, Calvert County Emergency Communications Center dispatched North Beach VFD and the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) for a report of a person in distress in the marsh off Chesapeake Rail Trail A. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (MDDNR) also dispatched officers. NBVFD Chief […] The post One rescued from marsh off Chesapeake Rail Trail A appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
NORTH BEACH, MD
Tri-City Herald

WA state charges Tri-Cities doctor with unprofessional conduct

A Tri-Cities doctor has been charged with unprofessional conduct after complaints were made, including that she issued medical and religious exemptions to children whose parents did not want them immunized. The Washington state Department of Health also received a complaint that Dr. Virginia Frazer of Blue Heron Naturopathic Care in...
TRI-CITIES, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Public Hearing Scheduled for Prince Frederick Wastewater Treatment System Proposal

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – April 20, 2022 – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) will hold a public hearing Tuesday, April 26, 2022, to receive and consider public input regarding the disposal of wastewater from the Prince Frederick Wastewater Treatment system. The hearing will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Commissioners’ Hearing Room in the Calvert […] The post Public Hearing Scheduled for Prince Frederick Wastewater Treatment System Proposal appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Marys sets up Public Water and Sewer Notification system

Would you like to be notified of public water or sewer service interruptions in your neighborhood? The St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission has partnered with the St. Mary’s County Health Department and St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services to utilize a CodeRED Emergency Notification System. This system enables mass notifications to be quickly and easily dispatched. The […] The post St. Marys sets up Public Water and Sewer Notification system appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Application process for SMCPS Pre-K and Head-Start opens today

LEONARDTOWN, MD – St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS) will open the 2022–2023 online Common Application for Pre-Kindergarten and Head Start on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. The Pre-Kindergarten programs provide high-quality early learning experiences to help children develop the basic skills and concepts necessary for success in kindergarten.  Families of age-appropriate children in St. Mary’s County may […] The post Application process for SMCPS Pre-K and Head-Start opens today appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert Parks & Rec Announces Modified Services and Operating Hours Due to Seasonal Staffing Shortages

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – April 19, 2022 – Calvert County Government has been experiencing a labor shortage within the Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation; labor shortages are being felt throughout the United States.  To provide the best possible experience for facility patrons, the Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation announces that it will […] The post Calvert Parks & Rec Announces Modified Services and Operating Hours Due to Seasonal Staffing Shortages appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy