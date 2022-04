RAVENNA — Construction of Ravenna’s new 1.68-mile hike and bike trail could begin as early as this fall, according to Julie Chramosta of the Ravenna Area Vision Fund. “After many years of discussions Ravenna will finally be getting its first trail,” she said. Between city funds and RAV fundraising, a little more than $212,000 is ready to be put toward a trail, Chramosta said.

