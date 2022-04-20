ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

The 2023 Lexus RZ 450e Ushers In a New Age for Lexus

By Wesley Wren
Autoweek.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2023 Lexus RZ 450e is the first battery-electric Lexus that's headed for production. Lexus says the dual-motor EV should hit dealers before the end of 2022. The Lexus RZ 450e rides on the same platform as the Toyota bZ4X. Amid Toyota’s push for a deeper investment into the...

www.autoweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
torquenews.com

One of the Best Toyotas Ever Made You Should Look for Used

Looking for a used Toyota, but unsure which model is one of the best you should be focused on during a used car search? Here’s one surprising recommendation from a Toyota mechanic and automotive expert that is not a Corolla or a Camry…or even a Lexus---that he calls a “gem” IF it has been taken care of over the years.
BUYING CARS
torquenews.com

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Owners Take Note Of This Important Defect Report

The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid from 2019 to 2020 is experiencing an unusual series of failures related to the high voltage wire harness. The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is one of America’s top-selling green crossovers. With sales passing 100,000 units in the past few years, it is more popular than many major brands’ mainstream crossovers. And it has been proven to be extremely reliable. However, there is one odd failure beginning to cause issues for owners.
CARS
torquenews.com

Toyota Mechanic Asks Whether You Should Really Consider Buying a Toyota Corolla Cross

Described as the “Back-to-Basics Toyota” the Toyota Corolla Cross was recently reviewed twice by this popular mechanic with his eye and experience on everything you need to know both inside and outside of this new model with insight into why you should do a careful test drive of this model before deciding on buying it.
CARS
Truth About Cars

Junkyard Find: 1990 Lexus LS 400

While Honda was the first Japanese car company to have a North American showroom hit with a new luxury brand, the Legend lacked the imposing bulk to really threaten the flagship sedans of competitors based in Michigan and Europe (and, on top of that, it had Accord running gear and Rover DNA). Nissan and Toyota got into the luxury-sedan game here in the 1990 model year, when the Infiniti and Lexus brands had their debuts here with the Q45 and LS 400, respectively.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lexus Cars#Lexus Is#Luxury Car#Interior Design#Vehicles#Ev#Eaxle
Motor1.com

2023 Lexus RZ 450e Revealed With More Power Than The Toyota bZ4X

Lexus was surprisingly generous in the build up to the RZ's reveal as the teaser campaign pretty much showed the whole thing. Nevertheless, we've been waiting for this day to come and discover all the details about the fancier alternative to the Toyota bZ4X. As you can see, it's more than just swapping badges and calling it a day since the upmarket version has its own visual identity.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

10 Most Stolen Cars In America

Auto thefts spiked in 2020. The National Insurance Crime Bureau reported that a preliminary analysis found there were over 873,000 cars stolen throughout the year. This represents a significant increase from the year before, when fewer than 800,000 vehicles were stolen. Though no vehicle is completely safe from being in the crosshairs of thieves, some […]
CARS
MotorBiscuit

No One Wants to Buy These Worst-Selling Pickup Trucks

If you follow along with automotive industry trends, you’ve likely heard about the best-selling pickup trucks. Everyone wants to know why the Ford F-150 has sold so well for decades, but what about models that don’t sell well? No one wants to buy these worst-selling pickup trucks; why is that?
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Cars
Gear Patrol

Meet the 500 HP Engine That Will Kill the Hemi V8

We expected Stellantis to unveil its new, revolutionary turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six gas engine in April. That's not happening because Stellantis just unveiled it in March. The new engine is called the Hurricane. It will replace the 5.7-liter and 6.4-liter V8s in the Stellantis lineup, as the conglomerate figures out going all-electric. And it's going to do so with not just greater fuel economy but more power.
CARS
Fatherly

If You’re Looking to Buy a New Car, Avoid These 10 Marked-Up Vehicles

Buying a car isn’t as simple as it looked to be when we were kids. There’s a lot that goes into deciding one of the bigger purchases a family makes. Choosing whether having more seat space is more important than extra trunk space, or if it’s better, in the long run, to buy used or new are decisions that have to be weighed on personal factors. The scope can be so big that sometimes it’s best to narrow down what you don’t want. If you’re in the market for a new car, avoid these 10 most marked-up vehicles which may not be worth the money in the long run.
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Longest Lasting Car on the Road

The average transaction price for a new vehicle in the United States hit an all-time high of $47,077 in December, according to Kelley Blue Book. The increase in car prices is largely due to the disruption in the global supply chain for vehicle parts, especially computer chips. But even without this pandemic-related disruption, new vehicle […]
BUYING CARS
The US Sun

How Much Does it Cost to Charge an Electric Car?

WITH soaring gas prices, some might wonder about the cost to charge electric cars. Charging an electric car does cost a lot less than filling up a tank with gas, but prices can quickly rise with fast charging public stations. Unlike gas, which uses the per-gallon method, EVs use per-kilowatt-hour...
GAS PRICE
gmauthority.com

GM Finally Reveals Chevy Silverado Convertible

General Motors unveiled the fully refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 last September, and now, The General is once again upgrading the iconic pickup with the addition of the all-new Chevy Silverado Convertible. The Chevy Silverado Convertible is framed as offering the same utility and practicality as the standard pickup truck,...
CARS
Motor1.com

This Oldsmobile Has 5,000 HP And Is Somehow Still Street Legal

In a conversation about muscle cars, the Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme of the '70s and '80s will always be included. Most especially if it went through the hands of Hurst Performance. The 1984 Hurst/Olds is one of the finest examples out there, and that's exactly what we have here, featured by YouTube's Hoonigan.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Owners Could Receive $1.5 Billion Due To Faulty Engines

There's been lots of hype surrounding Toyota lately as the GR Corolla was revealed with 300 horsepower and a manual gearbox, but the brand has a great reputation when it comes to off-roading too, regardless of what Jeep says. In foreign markets like Australia and South Africa, the brand's excellence is legendary, but that doesn't mean that Toyota has been totally issue-free. In fact, the diesel particulate filters (DPFs) in a number of diesel-powered Toyotas in Australia were found to be faulty, which resulted in a class-action lawsuit being filed in Australian Federal Court in 2019. That lawsuit has now reached a conclusion, and the end result is that Toyota could have to pay as much as AU$2 billion (approximately $1.5 billion US) in damages.
CARS
Popculture

General Motors Recalls 680,000 Vehicles Due to Defect: See if You're Affected

General Motors is taking steps to recall over 680,000 of its vehicles due to a defect in the windshield wipers. The 2014-2015 Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain vehicles are listed in the recall due to the defect that may result in the wipers failing. This is due to corroded ball joints or general wear on the joints over time.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy