The 2023 Lexus RZ 450e Ushers In a New Age for Lexus

Buying a car isn’t as simple as it looked to be when we were kids. There’s a lot that goes into deciding one of the bigger purchases a family makes. Choosing whether having more seat space is more important than extra trunk space, or if it’s better, in the long run, to buy used or new are decisions that have to be weighed on personal factors. The scope can be so big that sometimes it’s best to narrow down what you don’t want. If you’re in the market for a new car, avoid these 10 most marked-up vehicles which may not be worth the money in the long run.

BUYING CARS ・ 16 DAYS AGO