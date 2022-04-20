ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falling and staying in love: An interactive workshop with Susanna Abse

By
 19 hours ago

Couple relationships are compelling, mysterious things. Many of us yearn for a happy romantic relationship, and yet, as literature and music has been telling us for centuries, this longing can prove to be elusive, confusing, overwhelming or unrequited.

How we choose our partners, and how we form and maintain relationships is deeply influenced by our past. Everything from our upbringing, including our parents’ or carers’ relationships with one another, to how we interact with others in the playground, structures our deepest beliefs about intimacy. The partners we choose, and the longevity and happiness of these partnerships, shape what we call our ‘love life’.

In this lively, informative masterclass Susanna Abse , psychoanalytic psychotherapist for couples, will explore what makes us fall in love - and what makes it last.

You will discover how what draws us together can also be the thing that drives us apart, and why this is. You will also learn what we mean when we say ‘healthy relationships’, and how our family history shapes our love life. Susanna will teach you how to draw your own genogram and investigate the links between your past and present relationships, in this illuminating class.

This course is for …

  • Anyone with an interest in relationships - what makes us fall in love and what makes love last

  • Those interested in a career as a relationship therapist

Course content

  • The process of falling in love and getting committed

  • What influences are at work in our choice of partners?

  • What do we mean when we talk about ‘healthy relationships’?

  • Understand how our family history shapes our love life

  • Draw your own genogram

Tell Me the Truth about Love - Susanna Abse Photograph: Susanna Abse, Ebury Press

Susanna’s book Tell Me the Truth about Love , is released on 19 May 2022. If you live in the UK, you can purchase a book and ticket for the combined price of £62.30 (plus £3.44 booking fee).

Tutor profile

Susanna Abse has worked as a psychoanalytic psychotherapist with couples for over 30 years, an experience she shares in her 2022 book, Tell Me the Truth about Love . Previously, she was the CEO of Tavistock Relationships, the leading centre for training, research and clinical services for couples. Until 2021, she was the chair of the British Psychoanalytic Council, and is now a trustee of the Freud Museum in London, and the Association of Infant Mental Health. In 2019, she presented Britain on the Couch, a series of films for Channel 4 News. Susanna is the co-editor of The Library of Couple and Family Psychoanalysis for Routledge Books, and is a senior fellow of the Tavistock Institute of Medical Psychology. She works in central London at the Queen Anne Street Practice for Psychological Therapies.

Details

Date: Wednesday 15 June 2022
Time: 6.30pm-8.30pm BST
Price: £49 (plus £2.83 booking fee); £62.30 (plus £3.44 booking fee) with a copy of Tell Me the Truth about Love (UK only)

This masterclass is available globally. If you are joining us from outside the United Kingdom, please use this time zone converter to check your local live streaming time.

6.30pm BST | 7.30pm CEST | 10.30am PDT | 1.30pm EDT

You will be sent a link to the webinar 24 hours and 2 hours before the start time of 6pm (BST).

