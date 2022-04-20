Calvert Parks & Rec Announces Modified Services and Operating Hours Due to Seasonal Staffing Shortages

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – April 19, 2022 – Calvert County Government has been experiencing a labor shortage within the Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation; labor shortages are being felt throughout the United States.

To provide the best possible experience for facility patrons, the Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation announces that it will adjust the hours and services of various Parks & Recreation facilities, due to seasonal staff shortages.

The following modifications will take effect Monday, May 2:

Parks

Park hours will remain the same with reduced services. All parks will have limited or no staff onsite during evening events Monday through Friday, however, Dunkirk District Park, Cove Point Park, Hallowing Point Park, and Ward Farm Park will be fully staffed on Saturdays and Sundays.

The conditions of playing surfaces will not be serviced between events (e.g., fields will not be dragged, relined, raked, or have base settings changed). Routine maintenance at other facilities may be delayed (e.g., bathrooms cleaned, courts cleared, trash cans emptied, etc.).

Aquatics

Cove Point Pool operations will be as follows:

May 28 through June 16: Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.; holidays, 11 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

June 17 through Sept. 5: Monday-Friday, noon to 5:45 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Lap swim will not be offered at Cove Point Pool. The Hall Aquatic Center will be available for lap swimming.

Kings Landing Pool will remain closed for the season.

Summer swim teams will still be operational at both Cove Point Pool and Kings Landing Pool.

Breezy Point Beach & Campground

Breezy Point public beach will be closed to the public on Tuesdays and Wednesdays through Oct. 31. Campsite renters will still have access to the campground.

Natural Resources

Kings Landing Park will operate 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through May 27. From May 28 through Sept. 5, hours will be as follows:

Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Calvert County Government continues to recruit employees. Visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Employment to learn about open positions and apply.

