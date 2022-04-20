ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MD

Levit Picked as the United East Women’s Tennis Player of the Week

By Nairem Moran, St. Mary's College of Maryland Athletics
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wGWB0_0fEdfjRr00

LATHAM, N.Y. – First-year Diana Levit (Rockville, Md./Richard Montgomery) was selected as the United East Conference Women’s Tennis Player of the Week for the week ending April 17 as announced by the conference office Tuesday morning. Levit is the third Seahawk women’s tennis player to earn the honor this season.

The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s tennis team posted two United East victories this past week, handing Penn State Harrisburg an 8-1 setback on April 12 before shutting out Penn State Berks, 9-0, on the road on April 16.

Diana Levit vs. Hood (3.2.22) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Levit partnered up with Hannah Gorel ’23 for 8-4 (Harrisburg) and 8-1 (Berks) victories at No. 1 doubles before taking down Harrisburg’s Sydney Nye , 6-3, 6-3, and Berks’ Mary King , 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles.

St. Mary’s College (6-7, 3-0 UEC) will be back in action this Wednesday, April 20, at 4:00 p.m. when the Seahawks host Lancaster Bible College (7-5, 1-1 UEC) in conference action at the Somerset Tennis Courts.

2021-22 United East Conference Women’s Tennis Players of the Week

  • Sep. 20 – Amber Manspeaker , St. Mary’s College, Fy.
  • Sep. 27 – Georgia Macensky, Penn College, So.
  • Oct. 4 – Samantha Bogush, Penn State Harrisburg, Fy.
  • Oct. 11 – Breanna DeSantis, Penn State Harrisburg, Fy.
  • Mar. 14 – Sydney Anderson , St. Mary’s College, Jr.
  • Mar. 21 – Samantha Bogush, Penn State Harrisburg, Fy.
  • Mar. 28 – Cara DiCiano, Lancaster Bible, Jr.
  • Apr. 4 – Michelle Ly, Penn State Abington, Sr.
  • Apr. 11 – Sydney Nye, Penn State Harrisburg, Gr.
  • Apr. 18 – Diana Levit , St. Mary’s College, Fy.

The post Levit Picked as the United East Women’s Tennis Player of the Week appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Women’s Sailing Finishes Fourth at MAISA Spring Women’s Conference Championship

ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s sailing team picked up a fourth-place finish at the Middle Atlantic Intercollegiate Sailing Association (MAISA) Spring Women’s Conference Championship while coming in 13th at the Navy Spring Regatta this past weekend (Apr. 16-17). MAISA SPRING WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP at CORNELL UNIVERSITY St. Mary’s College battled […] The post Women’s Sailing Finishes Fourth at MAISA Spring Women’s Conference Championship appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
SPORTS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Seahawks Women’s Tennis Rolls Past Penn State Berks

Reading, PA– The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s tennis team took on the Penn State Berks Nittany Lions this afternoon (Apr 16) for more United East Conference action. The Seahawks defeated the Nittany Lions 9-0 to improve 6-7 on the year. Doubles The Seahawks were able to start the day on a high note with […] The post Seahawks Women’s Tennis Rolls Past Penn State Berks appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
READING, PA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Seahawks Men’s Rowing Competes in the Kerr Cup Regatta

Philadelphia, PA– The St. Mary’s Rowing squad competed in their third competition of the spring this Saturday (Apr. 16) competing in the Kerr Cup Regatta. The Seahawks competed against in-conference rivals: Bucknell, Franklin & Marshall, Lehigh, and Washington College. The Seahawks also competed against a large number of division I club and varsity programs. The weather […] The post Seahawks Men’s Rowing Competes in the Kerr Cup Regatta appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
SWIMMING & SURFING
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Brown Propels Seahawks Men’s Lacrosse to Win over Penn College

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. – Senior attackman Jude Brown (Bel Air, Md./John Carroll) put up a nine-point performance Tuesday afternoon in lifting the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s lacrosse team to a United East Conference road win. St. Mary’s College (11-3, 3-1) notched a 13-8 victory over the host Wildcats of Penn College (7-7, 2-2 UEC), turning […] The post Brown Propels Seahawks Men’s Lacrosse to Win over Penn College appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockville, MD
Sports
City
Rockville, MD
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Sports
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Forrest Center Students Win at 49th Annual State SkillsUSA Competition

Students from the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center recently participated in the 49th Annual SkillsUSA Maryland State Championships which took place in the Anne Arundel County area.  The contests that Forrest Center students competed in were as varied as the program offerings at the center. At the awards ceremony, 31 Forrest Center students […] The post Forrest Center Students Win at 49th Annual State SkillsUSA Competition appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

CSM Mourns Death Of Board Of Trustee Samuel C. Jones

The College of Southern Maryland mourns the passing of CSM Board of Trustee Samuel C. Jones. Jones, who passed away April 12, had served and led the college and its students since 2013 when he was appointed by then-Governor Martin O’Malley. “We are grieving Sam’s passing and share our deepest sympathies with his beloved wife […] The post CSM Mourns Death Of Board Of Trustee Samuel C. Jones appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
HUNTINGTOWN, MD
Town Square LIVE News

Delaware Live spring sports week 5 top 10 rankings

Baseball Week 5 Ranking   Ranking School Record Last Week’s Ranking Comments 1 Appoquinimink  8-0 1 Host #4 Sallies on Thursday 2 DMA 8-1 7 3 Sussex Central 6-1 2 4 Sallies 6-1 4 Beat St Marks, lost to Sussex Tech 5 Conrad 5-1 5 Only lose to #1 Appo 6 Saint Mark’s 7-2 3 Lost 7-4 to Sallies last ... Read More
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sydney Anderson
Person
St. Mary
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

As home-school numbers soar in SoMD, CSM provides programming to help families

Home-school families looking for support in creating an educational plan that works best for their children can turn to the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) for experiences that help students of every age with their academics. In the last five years, Southern Maryland has seen a 74 percent increase in home-school students and now has […] The post As home-school numbers soar in SoMD, CSM provides programming to help families appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy