Model rumoured to have kissed Timothee Chalamet had an amazing response to the speculation

By Sinead Butler
Indy100
Indy100
 20 hours ago

Model and influencer Sarah Talabi is rumoured to have kissed Timothee Chalamet at Coachella , and she gave the best response to the swirling gossip.

Rumours about the pair had been circulating on the celebrity gossip Instagram account Deuxmoi which posted messages from one alleged witness who wrote: "Timothee Chalamet was dancing with and kissing Victoria’s Secret model Sarah Talabi at Coachella."

The 22-year-old Nigerian model also posted footage to her Instagram on Monday (April 18) from the music festival where she tagged Chalamet, 26, and wrote: "Had the best time with the best group of people."

While Chalamet's reps did not immediately respond to Page Six for comment, Talabi provided an exclusive statement for the celebrity gossip website.

“I was at Coachella this weekend, as well as the Revolve Festival, and a few other private parties. That was me in the photos; my twin sister, Leah Talabi, was there, too,” Talabi told Page Six .

“We were all just hanging out and vibing with the music. It was the greatest night of my life.”

Though when asked about those kissing rumours, Talabi didn't confirm or deny them but instead decided there were more important issues at hand.

"Everyone is asking me if I was kissing Timothée Chalamet at Coachella, and that is a good question," she said.

“But a great question would be asking our world leaders why the Earth is now losing 1.2 trillion tons of ice each year due to global warming and why climate crisis reform has been completely ineffective.”

“I encourage you to contact your local representatives and ask them that," Talabi added.

Talabi is a Nigerian model with 1.5m followers on Instagram, she is also an activist as the founder of Intersectionality for Feminists and a co-author of “The Intersectional Feminist: How to Amplify Marginalized Voices in the Feminist Movement ," with her twin sister Leah.

