ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Two children who fled Ukraine start their first day at school in the UK

By Sam Russell
Indy100
Indy100
 19 hours ago

Two Ukrainian children who fled the war-torn city of Kharkiv with their family have started their first day at school in the UK.

Alikhan Yusupov, 10, and 11-year-old relative Miroslava Starkova arrived in the village of Caldecote, eight miles west of Cambridge, last month and are living at a home donated by a businessman.

Valeriia Starkova, 37, said she was “very emotional” to walk her son Alikhan and her half-sister Miroslava – Alikhan’s aunt – to their first day at Caldecote Primary School.

They were given worksheets in English, with Ukrainian translations, as they arrived at the school and hung up their coats and bags.

“It’s like the first day ever at school for them,” said Ms Starkova.

“They’re really scared, but it’s alright.”

She said the children were shown around the school on Tuesday, when other pupils returned from the Easter break, so they “knew what to expect” before their first day on Wednesday.

She said they were “nervous” but she hopes they will soon pick up English, adding: “My hopes are that it will be easy for them.”

“They were really scared because they cannot speak English and they are not allowed to take phones,” Ms Starkova said.

“They were planning to use the Google translator but the policy is no mobile phones, so they were really scared about that.

“They made some notes with common phrases like ‘can you please call my mum?’ or something.

“They prepared themselves a little bit.”

She said the primary school looked “very colourful, very comfortable”, and that in Ukraine they are “a little bit different” and look more like a secondary school.

“I like it here and I hope they will feel really easy,” she said.

She said the children had been “stressed about school uniforms because in Ukraine we don’t have a school uniform and they can wear whatever they like, like hoodies, jeans”.

“They cried about this, they didn’t want to wear uniforms, they wanted to have personality,” said Ms Starkova.

“They were stressed about the uniform but then I explained it has to be done, everyone is wearing that.”

Her daughter Kamila Yusupova, 12, is due to start at Comberton Village College secondary school near Cambridge in the coming days, and Ms Starkova said Kamila is looking forward to taking the school bus.

“It was her dream to go to school by school bus – this yellow school bus,” she said.

The family of 10, spanning four generations and ranging in age from 10 to 90, are living in a home that businessman Mick Swinhoe, 52, bought next to his own just before the war broke out and that he initially planned to use as a “project house”.

The executive at an industrial automation company changed his plans and, after posting on Facebook groups, he was connected with a family.

Ms Starkova said Mr Swinhoe helped them order a school uniform for Kamila online, and that they bought uniforms and backpacks for the younger two from a supermarket.

She said the community had donated much of what they needed – including stationery, notebooks and lunchboxes – adding she was “so grateful” for the help.

Ms Starkova’s brother, Roman Starkov, 38, is a British citizen, and the Cambridge-based software developer helped his family through the visa process to come to the UK under the Ukraine Family Scheme.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Teacher who fled Kharkiv sets up Ukrainian-speaking school for child refugees

A teacher who fled the war in Ukraine and now runs classes for child refugees said her pupils are “thankful for the normality”.Luda Sviridok, 47, escaped the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv with her two daughters, aged 16 and nine, while her husband Sergey and 19-year-old son stayed.On Monday, Mrs Sviridok began running her Ukrainian-speaking classes from a school in Ostrava in the north-east Czech Republic.“The children seem happy to be able to talk in Ukrainian because for them it’s overwhelming to come to the country where they don’t understand the language,” she told the PA news agency.“A lot of them...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Ukrainian refugees who have fled to UK placed in asylum hotels

Ukrainians who have arrived in the UK after fleeing from war have been placed in hotels for asylum seekers, The Independent has learnt.Ministers are facing calls to provide “urgent clarity” on the rights of Ukrainian refugees entering Britain without visas after it emerged a number have arrived via ferry from Ireland in recent weeks.In some cases they have ended up in hotel accommodation, prompting concern that this leaves them in a system that is “not fit for purpose” and where they will face long delays on their asylum decision, creating a discriminatory approach towards those arriving without visas.The UK government...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Prudhoe couple reunited with parents who fled Ukraine

A Ukrainian couple from Northumberland have been reunited with family after they secured visas to travel to the UK. Nataliya Tkachuk travelled from her home in Prudhoe to Poland to help her mother and parents-in-law navigate the application website which crashed. Ms Tkachuk moved to the town with her husband,...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Secondary School#Ukraine#School Uniforms#Ukrainian#Caldecote Primary School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
Daily Mail

'We told our daughter we were leaving for holiday. We had to go for her sake': Parents tell of agony of uprooting family to flee Ukraine for safety of Poland... where Mail Force fund helps provide shelter for refugees

Reunited in safety, a family who escaped the bombardment in Ukraine has told of their journey to reach Poland – where they can shelter with help from Mail readers. The Red Cross operation, partly funded by Mail Force donations, is providing clothes, food and blankets. Nataliia Zalezynska, one of...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Zoo in Kharkiv prepares to kill its lions, tigers and bears in case Russian shelling allows them to escape into the shattered city and attack civilians

A zoo in Ukraine is on the point of making the heartbreaking decision to kill its lions, tigers and bears after repeated shelling by Russian troops. There are fears the wild beasts will otherwise escape into shattered Kharkiv threatening local people who are already living in appalling fear from Vladimir Putin's missiles and bombs.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Russia's feared Wagner mercenaries are spotted in Ukraine for the first time after British officials warned more than a thousand had been deployed

The Wagner Group of Kremlin-backed mercenaries has been pictured in Ukraine for the first time amid fears as many as 1,000 fighters have been deployed to the war. The shadowy military company which has been linked to a string of killings, rapes and war crimes around the world is known as Putin's private army which carries out his dirty work at an arm's length from the state.
MILITARY
The Independent

Russian mother in Wisconsin accused of killing eight-year-old son after getting enraged at war in Ukraine

A Russian woman living in Wisconsin has been accused of murdering her eight-year-old son and attempting to kill her 11-year-old son after she allegedly became agitated about the war in Ukraine.Natalia Aleksandrovna Hitchcock, 41, a resident of Plank Trail Lane in Sheboygan Falls, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide, according to a criminal complaint filed on Tuesday, reported Law & Crime.The Sheboygan Falls police department said on 31 March that Ms Hitchcock assaulted her eight-year-old son Oliver in their apartment the previous day. The child’s father, who was also in the apartment, called emergency...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Interesting Engineering

Russia is losing a lot of tanks in Ukraine, but why?

In recent weeks, images of ruined Russian "tanks" and wrecked convoys have filled social media feeds. But are these images representative of a larger trend or merely isolated incidents? Is the Russian military paying for its military invasion in the form of hijacked tanks?. After all, the first casualty in...
MILITARY
Indy100

Indy100

176K+
Followers
11K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy