ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Tesco can't shift 'vile' £9 Bounty Easter Eggs - and internet is not surprised

By Harry Fletcher
Indy100
Indy100
 18 hours ago

Easter is over, the four day bank holiday weekend has come and gone, and we’ve stuffed our faces with all the chocolate.

Well, not all the chocolate...

Tesco seems to have had a big problem shifting its selection of £9 Easter eggs, with plenty left on the shelves after the celebrations are over.

While all supermarkets are selling their leftover eggs at a reduced price, this particular type has been selling more slowly than the others.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

It hasn’t gone unnoticed, either, with social media users sharing pictures of Bounty eggs on the shelves.

Social media user @ThisIsntNath shared a picture of a shelf full of Bounty Easter Eggs, which cost £9 for Clubcard holders and £12 for people without one.

“Literally nobody wants Bounty easter eggs,” they wrote.

“Coconut has no business messing around with perfectly good chocolate,” one user replied.

“Tesco should be paying *me* to eat a Bounty tbh,” another said.

User @Xecotcovach also said: “No one wants their hollow chocolate egg tainted by coconut.” @Artidoxx said: “Anyone who likes coconut is a psychopath.”

There were some defending them though, with one writing: “I’m astounded!!! They are utter heaven. I cannot bear this constant disparaging of the sublime bounty bar.”

It wasn't just Twitter where people were discussing the eggs, either.

A Reddit user also posted an image of boxes and boxes of the Bounty eggs on otherwise empty shelves.

It comes after people all around the world spent time enjoying Easter over the weekend – and some spent more than others for the privilege.

A mum-of-ten recently shocked people with the amount of money she spent on her kids for Easter, and it's pretty expensive.

In the lead up to the Easter holidays, Dougherty went viral when she broke down the gift baskets that she organises for her children and the pricey £1,140 bill that comes along with it.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
marthastewart.com

Hanging Easter Eggs

If you’re looking for Easter décor that’s both elegant and easy to tackle as a DIY project, the hunt ends here. Use blown-out eggs and ribbon to create these holiday accents, which look lovely when hung from dogwood or cherry blossom cuttings. Which came first, the ribbon...
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

13 Chocolate Egg Hacks For Easter

Did you know that, according to Forbes, around 90 million chocolate Easter eggs are sold in the U.S. every year? That's a lot of chocolate! There's no doubt that Easter is a time for sweet tooths, so what better way to celebrate Easter then than with some chocolate egg hacks? That way, you can make something wonderfully chocolatey to eat or to treat someone else, while getting creative in the kitchen with friends or family.
FOOD & DRINKS
butterwithasideofbread.com

CADBURY EASTER EGG FUDGE

Cadbury Easter Egg Fudge made easy with all your favorite Easter candy! Cadbury eggs combined with a creamy layered chocolate fudge for a deliciously rich festive treat!. This white chocolate Easter egg fudge is made with layers of delicious chocolate and swirled together with Cadbury mini eggs and Cadbury creme eggs, this fudge is truly delectable. When you make this easy Easter fudge recipe you are combining all our favorite holiday treats, what is not to love about this yummy fudge recipe?
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesco#Easter Weekend#The Eggs#Uk#Bounty Easter Eggs#Clubcard#Xecotcovach#Artidoxx
Daily Mail

Furious parents vow to 'never return' to 'filthy' children's play centre in Sheffield after finding it littered with bottle tops, elastic bands, sweet wrappers and dust

Furious parents have vowed to 'never return' to a 'filthy' children's play centre in Sheffield after a mother found it littered with bottle tops, elastic bands, sweet wrappers and dust. Rachel Moore said Buccaneer's Bay, in Sheffield, was blighted by dirt and litter when she visited the indoor play area...
KIDS
The Independent

Netflix users complain about streaming service’s ‘nasty’ new feature that blocks screenshots

Netflix has attracted criticism for apparently blocking the ability to take screenshots on the interface. In recent days, subscribers have complained that they are no longer able to take screenshots while watching shows or films on Netflix.The streaming giant, however, does not block screenshots. Many web browsers have what is called Digital Rights Management (DRM), which protects and restricts screenshotting or any other capturing of movies or TV shows. It is unclear when exactly DRM was rolled out for individual browsers. At the time of writing, it is not possible to screenshot Netflix on Chrome or Safari. The...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Snowdon path ‘covered in human faeces’ as hundreds flock to mountain over Easter break

A Snowdon guide was “totally disgusted” after seeing the mountain’s paths covered in human faeces over the busy Easter weekend. With the UK getting the warmest days of the year so far this bank holiday weekend, visitors have been flocking to the scenic Snowdonia national park in Wales to make the most of the sun. But it meant Gemma Davies, a Snowdon guide, has had to help groups of people dodge human stool. Ms Davies led a sunrise hike up Wales’s highest mountain on Saturday morning and was shocked at what she encountered on the descent.She said she even saw...
LIFESTYLE
Parents Magazine

11 'Turning Red' Fun Facts and Easter Eggs You Won't Want to Miss

Pixar's latest film, Turning Red, is quickly becoming a cult classic—and for good reason. The flick, which has a 95 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes "Tomatometer," has been described as "insightful", "excellent", and a "coming of age sensation". And while the main character, Meilin Lee, is (undoubtedly) developing—the film addresses puberty and menstruation in a way that is rarely seen—Turning Red is more than that kind of "period film." The Disney+ feature film celebrates life, love, the struggle to embrace your true self in a heartfelt and hilarious way. It is essential viewing—for teens, tweens, and (yes!) adults, too.
MOVIES
ClutchPoints

Halo Episode 1 Easter Eggs

Many fans have counted Halo out, thinking that it’s not going to be true to the source material – but these Halo Episode 1 Easter Eggs say otherwise. The gaming community love their easter eggs hidden in shows that adapt their favorite video games. Halo is no different, and fans were on the lookout for Halo Episode 1 Easter Eggs when the show premiered on Paramount+ earlier today. You might have missed these or some may have even gone over your head. So, we’re here to help you spot these easter eggs so you can show it to your friends when you decide to give the episode a second viewing.
VIDEO GAMES
Indy100

Woman asks trolls to roast her wedding dress to help her spot its flaws

A bride-to-be took to the internet to find people to roast her wedding dress. She said that she wanted some feedback from strangers, but the result was definitely brutal. TikTok user Randi took to the social media platform as she decided the best way to find its flaws was to seek out the opinions of people.She posted a picture of her wearing it to a Facebook shaming group and vicious comments rolled in instantly. The surprising part is that each insult about the dress she had chosen made Randi love the dress even more.In TikTok Randi said: "So I posted...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Woman leaves the internet in stitches after complaining that her boyfriend is 'spending all his free time' digging a TUNNEL on a property he inherited - revealing he's spent A YEAR on project with no end in sight

Social media users are abuzz over one woman's bizarre relationship problem: Her boyfriend spends nearly all of his free time digging a tunnel on his property. The 27-year-old woman posted anonymously on Reddit, writing that her 31-year-old boyfriend has spent about a year working on his 'remarkably deep' tunnel — and while he is always 'happy' when he comes home from hours of digging, she's worried about his physical safety and mental health.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Indy100

Fancy NYC restaurants banning garlic because it stinks up people's masks

Some of New York City’s swankiest Italian restaurants are decreasing or completely cutting out the use of garlic because people are worried about their breath.Thomas Makkos, the owner of Nello, a celebrity favourite on the Upper East Side, told the New York Post that the customers had complained that “it was smelly and gassy.”He also said he banned the pungent ingredient in the Summer of 2020 and cited face mask usage.“Imagine eating a meal with garlic and putting a mask on. You’re breathing your own bad breath." Some regular customers miss the garlic, and the kitchen will accommodate them.The outlet...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Indy100

Artist fools millions with cakes that look like raw meat and slugs

A young artist has fooled millions on TikTok with her hyper-realistic, provocative cakes of fake raw meat and even a slug.Tatum Parden, an Artist and Fine Art student at Central Saint Martins University in London, began making realistic cakes after being inspired by "weird" artwork with unconventional materials.Twenty-year-old Tatum filmed herself making a realistic pigeon cake which she ran over with a car.After posting the video to Instagram, Tatum realised she loved the combination of realism with the shocked response from viewers.Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletterTatum has always been into sculpture and when she needed a...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Woman shares brilliant hack for alternative wine bottle lid

For the times you've lost the wine bottle cap but need to reseal the bottle, there is a life hack to help you out and it's brilliant. When it comes to twist-off wine bottles, it's easy to lose or break the cap. Unless you plan to finish the bottle of wine in one sitting, you're out of luck when it comes to resealing it.But with a hack discovered by TikToker, chantellefen, there's an easy solution for the times it happens - water bottle caps. That's right, apparently, some water bottle caps fit twist-off wine bottles. So next time you're in...
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Felixstowe Easter bunnies hop in the sea for postponed dip

Easter bunnies were joined by Father Christmases as they hopped into the sea for charity. About 500 people took part in the dip at Felixstowe, Suffolk, in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice. The annual fundraiser would normally take place on Christmas Day but had to be postponed due to bad...
WORLD
Indy100

Indy100

176K+
Followers
11K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy