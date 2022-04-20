Tesco can't shift 'vile' £9 Bounty Easter Eggs - and internet is not surprised

Easter is over, the four day bank holiday weekend has come and gone, and we’ve stuffed our faces with all the chocolate.

Well, not all the chocolate...

Tesco seems to have had a big problem shifting its selection of £9 Easter eggs, with plenty left on the shelves after the celebrations are over.

While all supermarkets are selling their leftover eggs at a reduced price, this particular type has been selling more slowly than the others.

It hasn’t gone unnoticed, either, with social media users sharing pictures of Bounty eggs on the shelves.

Social media user @ThisIsntNath shared a picture of a shelf full of Bounty Easter Eggs, which cost £9 for Clubcard holders and £12 for people without one.

“Literally nobody wants Bounty easter eggs,” they wrote.

“Coconut has no business messing around with perfectly good chocolate,” one user replied.

“Tesco should be paying *me* to eat a Bounty tbh,” another said.

User @Xecotcovach also said: “No one wants their hollow chocolate egg tainted by coconut.” @Artidoxx said: “Anyone who likes coconut is a psychopath.”

There were some defending them though, with one writing: “I’m astounded!!! They are utter heaven. I cannot bear this constant disparaging of the sublime bounty bar.”

It wasn't just Twitter where people were discussing the eggs, either.

A Reddit user also posted an image of boxes and boxes of the Bounty eggs on otherwise empty shelves.

It comes after people all around the world spent time enjoying Easter over the weekend – and some spent more than others for the privilege.

A mum-of-ten recently shocked people with the amount of money she spent on her kids for Easter, and it's pretty expensive.

In the lead up to the Easter holidays, Dougherty went viral when she broke down the gift baskets that she organises for her children and the pricey £1,140 bill that comes along with it.

