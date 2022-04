NEW YORK - Black Maternal Health Week is a time to acknowledge the disparities Black women face giving birth, even today.A report published by the New York State Department of Health this week found Black, non-Hispanic women were five times more likely to die during pregnancy than white, non-Hispanic women.New York City Mayor Eric Adams recently announced $30 million in funding to support programs trying to change that, bolstering doula and midwife services along with improving birth centers across the city.CBS2's Jessi Mitchell met Lismergi Bouret halfway through her first pregnancy as she practiced birthing exercises with her doula Miranda...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO