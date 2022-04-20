ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria Public Schools announces leadership changes at district and site levels

By Mark Anthony
Cover picture for the article(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria School District 206 has announced administrative appointments effective for the 2022-23 school year. Carla Ptacek, current executive director of the Runestone Area Education District (RAED) announced her retirement effective June 30. RAED is a partnership between the Alexandria, Brandon-Evansville, Minnewaska, Osakis, and Parkers Prairie school districts that work...

