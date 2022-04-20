ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona, MN

Baseless innuendos undermine elections

winonapost.com
 17 hours ago

After more than 40 years of voting in Winona, I could not be more proud of the conduct of our local election officials or have more trust in their integrity. Therefore, I was alarmed to read of a discussion...

www.winonapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

The Big Lie is here to stay: Republicans plot to overturn elections on every level

Mike Allen of Axios, one of D.C.'s most venerated purveyors of conventional wisdom, dropped a big bomb last week when he wrote that Democrats who study polling are panicking over the possibility that Donald Trump could win the trifecta in 2024 and end up with a "compliant filibuster-proof Senate majority in January 2025" courtesy of what data analyst David Shor, best known for his "popularism" theory, predicted would be "a minority of the vote.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Must Read Alaska

Sarah Palin appears to be suddenly comprehending what Ballot Measure 2 — Ranked Choice Voting — means to Alaska elections

Sarah Palin, who filed for Congress on April 1 to fill the seat of the late Congressman Don Young, seems genuinely surprised at Alaska’s crazy new voting system. On her Instagram page, it’s almost as if she had not been paying attention for the past two years to the mischief that Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s former campaign team had put together — a wild and wooly jungle primary with no party sideboards, and a Ranked Choice Voting general election. Voters approved Ballot Measure 2 in 2020, as they were told it would remove Outside “dark money” from elections.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winona, MN
Local
Minnesota Elections
County
Winona County, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
Winona County, MN
Government
Winona, MN
Government
Daily Mail

Georgia voters file lawsuit saying Marjorie Taylor Greene should be DISQUALIFIED from running in the midterms because she 'voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection' on January 6

A group of Georgia voters filed a lawsuit Thursday attempting to keep Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene off the November ballot over her alleged role in the January 6 Capitol attack. The complaint charges that Greene 'voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection to obstruct the peaceful transfer of presidential...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Election#Innuendos#Election Fraud#Baseless#Winona County Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
FOXBusiness

Americans frustrated with Democrats, gas prices voting Republican in next election cycle

Republicans are capitalizing on frustration over soaring gas prices by bringing politics to pumps with its latest voter registration initiative. FOX Business' Madison Alworth on "Varney & Co." Tuesday reported from Manhasset, New York, where frustrated Americans waved signs urging drivers to consider their "pain at the pump" and combat their "Biden blues" by voting red.
MANHASSET, NY
WJBF

Judge: Georgia voters can challenge Greene’s reelection run

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge on Monday ruled that a group of Georgia voters can proceed with legal efforts seeking to disqualify U.S Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene from running for reelection to Congress, citing her role in the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol. The challenge filed last month with the Georgia secretary of […]
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Judge mulls lawsuit seeking to kick Trump backers off ballot

Attorneys representing two Republican congressmen and a GOP state House member running to be Arizona’s top election official urged a judge in Phoenix Wednesday to dismiss lawsuits that allege they are ineligible for the November ballot because they participated in or helped organize the Jan. 6, 2021, rally in Washington that ended with an unprecedented attack on Congress.Lawsuits seeking to disqualify Reps. Paul Gosar and Andy Biggs and state Rep. Mark Finchem filed on behalf of a handful of Arizona voters allege that they are ineligible to hold office because they participated in an insurrection. They cited a section...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Mic

Could the 14th Amendment boot Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress?

It’s little secret — hell, it’s a point of pride for her — that Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is one of the Republican Party’s most enthusiastic seditionists (to say nothing about being an antisemitic, anti-science, virulently conspiracy-addled weirdo). But a new effort from a voting rights group is now hoping to prove that the very insurrection she helped foment will be what keeps her from the ballot in November.
GEORGIA STATE
Wyoming News

Group files complaint with Secretary of State's office challenging legality of Rep. Greene's candidacy

A challenge to the candidacy for re-election of 14th District U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was filed Thursday, March 24, in the Georgia Secretary of State's office, claiming she encouraged and participated in an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. A spokesperson for the office confirmed the filing on Thursday morning (March 24) and said the complaint will be reviewed by an administrative law judge, who will rule on the merits of the complaint. ...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

GOP senator pressured to ‘come clean’ on post-election scheme

When it comes to Sen. Mike Lee’s efforts to help overturn the 2020 presidential election, the Utah Republican has two problems, one of which is less obvious than the other. The first, of course, is the GOP senator engaged in an indefensible plot against his own country’s democracy. Thanks to text messages exposed by a CNN report last week, we now know that Lee partnered with Donald Trump’s team to explore ways to reject American voters’ verdict: The Utahan invested time and energy into a fake-electors scheme; he touted the work of radical lawyer John Eastman; he personally tried to plot with state legislators; and he practically volunteered to be a puppet for the White House, pleading for a script from which to read.
UTAH STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Bill amending Pennsylvania Election Code back to House for third consideration Monday

A House bill aimed at amending the Pennsylvania Election Code will be back on the House floor for a third consideration by the Legislature on Monday. House Bill 1800 isn’t likely to get past Gov. Tom Wolf’s veto given his record of vetoing election law changes, as well as given the bill’s mostly party-line votes so far this cycle, but the bill has still generated some vocal concerns from Cumberland County.

Comments / 0

Community Policy