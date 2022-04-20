ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico corruption has changed

By Merilee Dannemann
Carlsbad Current-Argus
Carlsbad Current-Argus
 22 hours ago
A certain municipality, I heard, had a high rate of workers’ comp claims among city workers. This was mentioned in conversation at the Workers’ Compensation Administration, where I worked. The subject came up because the mayor was a friend of mine.

Maybe the city was looking the other way while city workers used workers’ comp as a gravy train. Apparently nobody was troubled by this. It was a long time ago and I’m not mentioning names.

Another friend, a county commissioner, told me the county road crew had paved the parking lot of his business without asking him. He did not approve and told them to tear the paving up, which I found regrettable, since the work was already done. He knew the road crew had paved the driveways of the other commissioners and he did not protest.

This was the New Mexico of a bygone era. In a talk for New Mexico Press Women a few weeks ago, recently retired Albuquerque Journal investigative reporter Mike Gallagher recalled that in those days, it was more or less expected that county commissioners would get their driveways paved and other favors.

Gallagher’s comments brought a flood of memories.

It was understood commissioners’ relatives would be hired for road and gravel jobs.

School board members got their relatives hired as custodians and cafeteria workers. I was told these two groups dominated the power structure of the schools. That was before the ascendancy of the teachers’ unions.

When one local school board broke precedent and hired its first female superintendent, the board immediately promoted her husband to head coach of the high school.

An anonymous caller told me a certain school superintendent had hired his relatives to run the cafeterias. They were deliberately making the food taste bad so students would not eat it and they could take the leftovers home to their pigs. My editor declined to investigate. It could have been true or a prank by the caller. That is still my favorite small town corruption story.

Perhaps I should be outraged by these things, but in truth I am somewhat nostalgic for these simpler times.

An old timer with a long memory told me state agency offices used to be rented and had to move when the governor changed, into property owned by supporters of the new governor. I didn’t see this firsthand, perhaps because I arrived during the public building boom of the 1970s when renting became less common.

Recently I asked a retired former official of the state’s Risk Management Division if we have ever had workers' compensation claims from legislators. We shouldn’t because legislators are not employees.

The former official said the intense political pressure to pay claims was the reason this person resigned. Not legislators, the former official said. Others, unspecified. That was more than I was prepared for.

When two state treasurers went to prison for taking kickbacks related to investment of state funds, and then a Senate president pro tem was caught siphoning millions from a courthouse construction project, those scandals changed New Mexicans’ perception of who we are. We became aware that New Mexico was vulnerable to corruption on a multibillion-dollar level. I think we lost a certain innocence that had been part of our culture.

I had called that former official intending to get some perspective on how things could change if we start paying salaries to legislators. Salaries would redefine the legal standing of legislators, and this would involve a number of legal and technical issues that will have to be figured out. As this change looks increasingly likely, New Mexicans need to ask questions like these so issues like insurance coverage will be analyzed before this change is made. Otherwise they will be litigated later at great public expense.

Contact Merilee Dannemann through www.triplespacedagain.com.

Comments

I am Me
18h ago

This state is one of the most corruptive I've ever lived in. From the judges and politicians to the cops and everyday people. Corruption reigns supreme in this state.

Reply(1)
17
rocketman33
19h ago

Of course it's gotten and getting worse, just look who is in charge, time for a change, vote with your brain, vote red.

Reply(2)
17
Stop Tyrannical bs
13h ago

Welfare, Education, Mental Health, and Homelessness. There are other references in the article itself that Explain the corruption, however I can assume you didn't read it or you wouldn't be asking for examples?!! Read the article in it's entirety. 🙄

Reply(2)
2
