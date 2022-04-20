ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

WATCH: Graham Mertz airs it out at spring practice on Tuesday

By Dillon Graff
 19 hours ago
As spring practice continues winding down, Badger fans have been fortunate enough for the program to allow them the occasional inside look at what spring ball in the McClain center really looks like.

On Tuesday, we saw Badgers starting quarterback Graham Mertz spreading the ball around to his new look wide receiver room – most notably connecting on two long passes with the teams top wideout Chimere Dike.

As a redshirt-sophomore Mertz fell short of expectations, completing just 59.5% of his passes for 1,958 yards with 10 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Now, with new offensive coordinator Bobby Engram in the fold, Wisconsin’s offense is counting on their QB1 to take a noticeable step in 2022 to take their offense to new heights.

Check out Mertz aerial attack courtesy of UW Athletics on Twitter:

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

