ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, IL

Private test points to potential new Indy Lights tire

By Marshall Pruett
racer.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePenske Entertainment has conducted a private tire test for its Indy Lights series that portends change could be coming to the top step of the Road to Indy. RACER understands the test was recently held on the 1.25-mile World Wide Technology Raceway oval in Madison, Ill., where the Roger Penske-owned series...

racer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Speedway Digest

Eldora Speedway Names New General Manager

Eldora Speedway has named veteran motorsports executive Jerry Gappens as its new general manager, succeeding Roger Slack, who has decided to call time on his 12-year career at Eldora. Gappens comes to Eldora from Indiana’s Gas City I-69 Speedway where he has been the promotor of the quarter-mile, dirt oval...
SPEEDWAY, IN
The Spun

NASCAR Makes Decision On The Bristol Dirt Race

Over the weekend, NASCAR featured a special event at Bristol Motor Speedway: a dirt race. The race was a wild success, becoming the most-watched race at Bristol since 2016. It’s no surprise, then, that NASCAR has decided to bring the race back for the 2023 season as well. “Bristol...
BRISTOL, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ohio, IL
Madison, IL
Sports
State
Ohio State
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Madison, IL
Financial World

NASCAR driver misses races due to death threats of his 'fan'

NASCAR Truck Series driver Hailie Deegan had to miss races in Florida for a bizarre reason Namely, her boyfriend Chase Cabre was in danger as he received threats from an ‘unknown’ fan. She also revealed what he told her via the Youtube channel “His official words were, not that he’s going to kill Chase, but that he’s going to come … and be the last thing Chase ever sees”.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi Jones
Person
Roger Penske
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Kyle Busch’s Win On Sunday

Just one week ago, Kyle Busch said that NASCAR’s Cup Series dirt race sets the sport back. But that didn’t stop him from taking the checkered flag in Sunday night’s Food City Dirt Race. Running in third on the final lap, a slide out resulting from Chase...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indy Lights#Indycar Series#Road To Indy#Penske Entertainment#Racer#Firestone#Andersen Promotions#Usf Juniors#Usf2000#Indy Pro 2000#American#Indycar
racer.com

Dixon tops tricky first day of IMS Open Test

The first day of IndyCar’s Indianapolis Open Test started 90 minutes late due to rain and ended 30 minutes early due to concerns over a slippery track surface that saw three drivers spin while exiting the pits. Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon led the 32 drivers in attendance with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Speedway Digest

GEARWRENCH Racing: Kevin Harvick Talladega Advance

● GEARWRENCH®, a premier hand tool brand from Apex Tool Group, joined Kevin Harvick and the No. 4 team of Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) as a primary partner in 2022. GEARWRENCH is the No. 1 worldwide professional-grade mechanics’ hand tool brand, offering products that are designed and manufactured to meet the requirements of pros, mechanics and auto techs making a living with their tools. GEARWRENCH understands the problems mechanics face every day and provides tools that increase productivity through speed, strength and access. Since the launch of the original five-degree ratcheting wrench, the GEARWRENCH brand has led the industry with breakthroughs in pass-thru ratchets, sockets, screw/nut drivers, pliers, extraction tools and specialty tools. Learn more at GEARWRENCH.com.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Castroneves crashes during IMS Open Test

Defending Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves found the wall in testing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Wednesday afternoon, spinning into the wall at Turn 2 while exiting the pits. The four-time Indy winner hit with the right side of his No. 06 Meyer Shank Racing Honda, which crawled to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy