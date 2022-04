PORTLAND, Maine — Several construction projects are getting underway in Portland on Monday that could have significant travel and traffic impacts. Veranda Street (Route 1) under Interstate 295 closes at 2 p.m. Monday and is not scheduled to reopen until Monday, April 25, at 2 p.m. The closure is so that crews can move the new I-295 bridge into place. That project will also require the closure of I-295 between Exits 9 and 10 between 7 p.m. on Friday, April 22, and 11 a.m. on Monday, April 25.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO