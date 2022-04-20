ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

For Sophia

wspa.com
 18 hours ago

Triumph fall to Charlotte FC in extra time of U.S. …. Man accused of breaking into home,...

www.wspa.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Triumph soccer fans gather for game against Charlotte

A man is charged after a body is found in Spartanburg County. Southernside Brewing Co. thriving despite pandemic struggles. One brewing company is thriving after opening during the pandemic. Man sentenced to 20 years for hit-and-run crash. Updated: 4 hours ago. A man is sentenced for hit-and-run crash in Laurens...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WCNC

Panthers terminating Rock Hill project agreements

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The uncertainty concerning the Carolina Panthers Training Facility and Headquarters project in Rock Hill, South Carolina, got a bit clearer Tuesday when Panthers' owner David Tepper's GT Real Estate Holdings told WCNC Charlotte they would be terminating the agreement surrounding the project. The following statement...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spartanburg, SC
City
Greenville, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Sports
City
Wellford, SC
FOX Carolina

Governor says Panthers split with SC city ‘a disappointment’

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Governor Henry McMaster issued a statement on Tuesday after it was announced that the Carolina Panthers are terminating their agreement to move their headquarters to Rock Hill. McMaster called the announcement “a disappointment.” Below is the full statement:. “Today’s announcement by the...
ROCK HILL, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charlotte Fc#County Government#Essentials#Police#Greenville Triumph
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Panthers halt construction of Rock Hill facility, could keep training camp in Spartanburg

A limited liability company owned by Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper released a statement on Tuesday saying it had notified the City of Rock Hill it is formally terminating their agreement to continue construction of the franchise's future headquarters. The $800 million project was to include full practice facilities where future training camps were to be held. Carolina's preseason training camp (from late July through mid-August) has been held at Wofford every season since its 1995 inception...
ROCK HILL, SC
WRAL News

Sanford golf tournament raises $10K for child cancer nonprofit

Families of children diagnosed with cancer in North Carolina now have a source of financial and personal support. Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas serves as a "safety net" even if affected families have to go outside of the state to pursue life-saving treatment for their child. On April...
SANFORD, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Entertainment complex featuring 8 pickleball courts coming to lower South End

CHARLOTTE — Plans for an entertainment complex featuring eight pickleball courts (four indoor, four outdoor), a full-service restaurant, and two signature cocktail bars were unveiled Tuesday by Rally Entertainment. Rally, the brainchild of Davidson College alumni Barrett Worthington and world-ranked pickleball professional Megan Charity, will span two buildings on...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy