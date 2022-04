The Three Rivers track and field teams were upended by Otsego on Tuesday. The Bulldog girls won 89-44, the boys won 122-15. The Lady Wildcats got a pair of wins in the sprint races from Kylin Griffin. She ran to first place in the 100 dash at 12.5 seconds and first in the 200 at 26.7 seconds. Griffin also paced the field in the 400 run, posting a time of 1:02.5 to claim first place.

THREE RIVERS, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO