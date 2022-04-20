ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did Johnny Depp’s testimony make him seem relatable to the jury?

NBC News
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNBC News legal analyst Danny Cevallos joins News NOW to...

HollywoodLife

Johnny Depp’s Severed Finger: Is It True Amber Heard Cut It Off?

Johnny Depp alleged that his ex-wife Amber Heard cut off his finger by throwing a bottle at him in anger. Here we break down the allegations ahead of their upcoming trial. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are going back to court for a long-delayed defamation trial, and we’re here to break down the details of their often volatile relationship. Johnny accused Amber of severing his finger during a passionate fight that turned violent, and, ahead of their trial, we’ll look into what really happened between the former couple.
The Independent

Johnny Depp’s doctor says he wasn’t paid as he worried about actor’s alcohol and drug use

During a pre-recorded deposition played in court, Johnny Depp’s doctor confirmed that the actor didn’t pay him for a period of time and that he was worried about Mr Depp’s drug and alcohol use. Dr David Kipper works with wealthy patients who pay a regular fee to always be able to get access to a doctor. Johnny Depp trial – live updatesDuring his deposition on 22 February 2021, which was played in court on Monday, Dr Kipper was asked if he recalled not being paid for three months. “I recall not being paid. I don’t remember how long –...
Distractify

An Look at Gina Deuters and Johnny Depp's Relationship

If you thought you heard the last of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's legal drama during their previous court battle, you were wrong. The embattled former couple has returned to stand in front of a judge yet again, this time with Johnny suing Amber for defamation to the tune of $50 million.
HollywoodLife

Johnny Depp & Paul Bettany’s Texts About ‘Drowning’ Amber Heard To Be Read At Upcoming Trial

Johnny Depp and Paul Bettany suggested in text messages ‘drowning’ Amber Heard before they ‘burn her’ to determine if she was ‘a witch’ per court docs. Johnny Depp, 58, is getting ready to face off in court against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, 35 — who he’s suing for $50 million in a defamation lawsuit that claims that Amber “destroyed” his career by penning an article in The Washington Post in 2018 about being a survivor of “sexual violence.” In court documents obtained by HollywoodLife, the jilted exes listed in their Exhibit List a text message conversation from 2013 between Johnny and his friend, actor Paul Bettany, 50. In the texts, the two actors discuss “drowning” Amber to ensure that she is “not a witch” — and their private messages are now set to be read out loud during the trial. The trial set to begin on April 11, 2022, in Fairfax County, Virginia.
hotnewhiphop.com

Judge Kicks Amber Heard's Friend Out Of Courtroom During Johnny Depp Trial

Music journalist Eve Barlow, a close friend of Amber Heard, was kicked out of the courtroom during Johnny Depp's defamation trial, earlier this week, for live-tweeting through the proceedings. Both Depp's legal team and the Judge had taken issue with her behavior. Page Six reports that Barlow, former deputy editor...
CinemaBlend

Johnny Depp And Amber Heard: A Timeline Of Their Professional And Personal Relationship

In April 2022, the ongoing legal dispute between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard finally went to trial, years after the former Pirates of the Caribbean actor and his The Rum Diary co-star first filed massive defamation suits against one another. But with this whole saga having been going on for a considerable amount of time at this point, it is admittedly fairly easy to get lost in it all and forget how we got here or how it started entirely.
The Independent

Johnny Depp’s sound engineer testifies that Amber Heard yelled ‘how dare you talk to me’

Johnny Depp’s sound engineer Keenan Wyatt has testified during the actor’s defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard that she became “abruptly loud” when he told her that Mr Depp cared for her. According to Mr Wyatt, Ms Heard yelled “how dare you talk to me” after he tried to speak to her during a private flight. Johnny Depp trial – live updatesThe defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a...
InsideHook

John Waters Doesn’t Seem Too Concerned About Johnny Depp’s Domestic Violence Allegations

John Waters spoke to the New York Times recently, and the legendary director weighed in on everything from the state of moviegoing (people these days, he asserts, “want to go to a mall”) to the way mainstream audiences have finally begun to accept him. Naturally, as all interviews nowadays seem to, the conversation eventually veered into the subject of cancel culture.
Variety

Johnny Depp Trial Reveals Sordid Culture of Celebrity Enablers

Click here to read the full article. The latest act in the very public unraveling of Johnny Depp began last week in a courtroom in northern Virginia, pulling back the curtain on the secretive world of celebrity enablers and hangers-on. Depp is suing his ex-wife, Amber Heard, for $50 million for describing herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse” in a 2018 Washington Post opinion piece. That revived allegations she made when the couple divorced in 2016 — about which they had each promised to remain silent — and in Depp’s view the public characterization could not go unchallenged. But after...
The Independent

Johnny Depp says Amber Heard chose to file for restraining order on same day as Alice premiere and daughter’s birthday

Johnny Depp says Amber Heard chose to file a “cruel” restraining order against him on the me day as the Alice Through the Looking Glass premiere and his daughter’s birthday.Mr Depp told the court in the former couple’s $50m defamation trial how he learned about the order filed by Ms Heard on 27 May 2016, and that he believed she had chosen that date on purpose.“I felt like it was incredibly cruel.... I felt it was treachery,” he told the court in Fairfax, Virginia.“I don’t know if she just wanted me to be erased or drop dead or just...
hotnewhiphop.com

KTLA

Johnny Depp testifies he was demeaned, berated by Amber Heard

Actor Johnny Depp scoffed at the notion during court testimony Wednesday that his constant quarrels with ex-wife Amber Heard would ever prompt him to hit her, and insisted on cross-examination that her allegations devastated his career. “Violence isn’t necessary,” Depp said from the stand during his libel lawsuit against Heard, his second day of testimony. “Why […]
