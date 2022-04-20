ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Product tagging now available for most US Instagram Users

By Dzhoro Ivanov
Phone Arena
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of April 18, Instagram will enable users to tag products in their posts, a feature that was previously restricted to select few accounts. There are a couple of caveats, however. Firstly, only public profiles will be able to access the new feature. Secondly, product tags will only be...

www.phonearena.com

Related
IFLScience

If Someone Sends You This On Facebook Messenger, Don't Click The Link

A phishing scam is doing the rounds on Facebook Messenger – and it uses just four words to trick people into sharing their details. The scam is spread from compromised accounts of friends and family and has an innocuous message: “look what I found.” It is followed not by a cute picture of a raccoon in a party hat, but by a link.
INTERNET
BGR.com

100,000 Android users downloaded a malware app that steals Facebook accounts

Even when you download a mobile app from an official source, you should be careful before you give them any personal information. Google is always working to ensure that malicious apps don’t make their way on to the Google Play store, but some still sneak through. These apps often look legitimate, and one managed to fool thousands of Android users in recent weeks. The app contains an Android trojan known as Facestealer.
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

Google removes apps that reportedly harvested users' data — here are the offenders

Google has removed several apps used by over 50 million users from the Play Store after learning that the applications in question were harvesting users' personal information. Researchers Joel Reardon (University of Calgary) and Serge Egelman (UC Berkeley) discovered the malicious code in dozens of apps harvesting users' precise location, phone numbers, and email accounts.
CELL PHONES
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Android Authority

How to turn off your active status on Facebook

A couple of clicks will let you hide whether you're online. Facebook lets your friends see when you are active on the site or using the Facebook Messenger app. If you don’t want anyone to know if you are online or not, turning off your active status is the best way to do so. Here’s how to turn off your active status on Facebook.
INTERNET
Sourcing Journal

Kohl’s, Walmart Face Largest-Ever FTC Civic Penalty for Bogus Bamboo Marketing

Click here to read the full article. The FTC asked the court to order Kohl’s and Walmart to pay combined penalties of $2.5 million and $3 million, respectively. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWalmart's Flipkart Alters IPO Timeline: ReportWalmart Takes on Amazon With New Marketplace PerksWalmart Really Just Said its 'Low-Quality' Shoes Would 'Disintegrate'Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ECONOMY
Ars Technica

Android’s Google app can now delete the last 15 minutes of search history

Google is finally releasing a "delete history" feature, which will wipe out the last 15 minutes of search queries, for the Android Google Search app. "Delete history" was announced at Google I/O 2021 in May and made it to the iOS app two months later, but for some reason, it took almost a year to come to Android. It's finally rolling out now, though, according to a statement Google gave to The Verge over the weekend.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Netflix users complain about streaming service’s ‘nasty’ new feature that blocks screenshots

Netflix has attracted criticism for apparently blocking the ability to take screenshots on the interface. In recent days, subscribers have complained that they are no longer able to take screenshots while watching shows or films on Netflix.The streaming giant, however, does not block screenshots. Many web browsers have what is called Digital Rights Management (DRM), which protects and restricts screenshotting or any other capturing of movies or TV shows. It is unclear when exactly DRM was rolled out for individual browsers. At the time of writing, it is not possible to screenshot Netflix on Chrome or Safari. The...
TV SHOWS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: At $69, the Facebook Portal Is Discounted to Its Lowest Price Ever

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Run, don’t walk, to take advantage of this big Facebook Portal sale, which gets you a massive 61% discount on its best-selling Portal Smart Video Display. Better yet, just headline to Amazon, which has the 10-inch touchscreen Facebook Portal on sale for just $69 (regularly $179.99+). This is not only the first time we’ve seen the Facebook Portal under $100 this year, it’s also the lowest price we’ve seen for the Portal, ever. Amazon Buy:Facebook...
INTERNET
Phone Arena

Google Little Signals aims to make your notifications Zen

We’re living in a fast-paced world. The sheer amount of information thrown at us every day can make even a Zen monk anxious. Speaking of Zen (there are now three mentions of this Far East school of thought), Google’s latest experiment reminds me of a calm autumn river quietly floating through the endless circle of time and space.
TECHNOLOGY
PC Gamer

Mark Zuckerberg wants you to give better high fives in the metaverse

CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, has announced significant improvements to its Presence Platform's Hand Tracking technology on the Quest VR headsets. This will allow better hand tracking, gesture recognition, and overall performance without the need for VR controllers in its metaverse. "In the metaverse, your hands will move as naturally...
ELECTRONICS
ComicBook

Instagram Update Has Huge Surprise for Users

A new Instagram update has a major surprise for users, and, in particular, long-time users of the social media app. After substantial, and sustained criticism, Instagram is bringing back a previously removed feature. Taking to Twitter, Instagram relayed word to its massive following that it's bringing back chronological feeds after they were randomly and inexplicably removed, much to the displeasure of many of its users. Suffice to say, these same users are happy to see Instagram revert on its controversial decision, but there is some rain on the parade. Rather than simply restore things back to as they were, Instagram has used the opportunity to provide users with "two new chronological views" in the form of "Favorites" and "Following." This is the small twist. There's also a larger twist; none of this is the default option. If you want to view your feed in chronological order, you will need to switch it on every time you open the app.
VIDEO GAMES

