Product tagging now available for most US Instagram Users

A new Instagram update has a major surprise for users, and, in particular, long-time users of the social media app. After substantial, and sustained criticism, Instagram is bringing back a previously removed feature. Taking to Twitter, Instagram relayed word to its massive following that it's bringing back chronological feeds after they were randomly and inexplicably removed, much to the displeasure of many of its users. Suffice to say, these same users are happy to see Instagram revert on its controversial decision, but there is some rain on the parade. Rather than simply restore things back to as they were, Instagram has used the opportunity to provide users with "two new chronological views" in the form of "Favorites" and "Following." This is the small twist. There's also a larger twist; none of this is the default option. If you want to view your feed in chronological order, you will need to switch it on every time you open the app.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 25 DAYS AGO