ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers' Worst-Case 2022 NFL Draft Scenarios

By Joe Tansey
Bleacher Report
 18 hours ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers sit in a precarious spot in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. The AFC North squad is slated to pick 20th, and that pick could come with bad news if the first 19 picks do not go its way. Pittsburgh needs to hope for...

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
State
Alabama State
Local
Louisiana Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
NFL Analysis Network

Saints, Steelers Huge Draft Plans May Have Been Revealed

The 2022 NFL Draft has already seen one major shakeup and we are still just about two weeks away from things kicking off. The Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints made a deal that involved four first-round picks, as the Saints picked up one more in this year’s draft, but surrendered some serious future draft capital to do so, sending Philadelphia a future first and second. While the Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t made a big move yet, they are a team to watch.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Olave
CBS DFW

NFL draft preview: Who will the Cowboys take?

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - "With the 24th pick of the 2022 NFL draft, the Dallas Cowboys select..."Barring a trade to move up or down, Dallas Cowboys fans will be waiting with anticipation for the words following that phrase. The first round of the NFL Draft is on April 28 and analysts are in the final stretch of researching hundreds upon hundreds of NFL prospects. One of those analysts is Dane Brulger with The Athletic. "It's a labor of love and it takes a full year," Brugler said. "It's not just watching tape and understanding what they do on the field. It's the...
ARLINGTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

First wide receiver chosen in every NFL draft in Super Bowl era

Catching on (AP Photo/Tom Hood, File) It isn't as easy as it seems to find a great wide receiver in the NFL draft. Take a look at the first WRs taken in the selection process since the Super Bowl era, and you realize a lot of the first off the board fizzled big time. (Stats via: Profootballreference.com.)1967: Gene Washington Herb Weitman-USA TODAY Sports Taken eighth overall out of a powerhouse Michigan State program by the Minnesota Vikings, Gene Washington played six seasons with the Purple before finishing with Denver. He had 182 catches, 26 for touchdowns.1968: Haven Moses Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK The ninth...
NFL
The Spun

Houston Texans Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster WR Trade

The Houston Texans could potentially make a huge splash in the coming weeks at the wide receiver position. According to Tim Kawakami of The Athletic, there’s chatter around the league that Houston is interested in San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel. “I don’t know if 49ers and HOU...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports Chicago

Here are the 8 NFL teams without a first-round pick in the 2022 draft

Most fan bases will get to see their team make its first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft in the first round. But some will have to wait an extra day. A total of eight teams don’t own a first-round pick in this month’s draft. The Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers all won’t be on the clock until Day 2 of the event.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#2022 Nfl Draft#Chargers#American Football#Afc North#The Carolina Panthers#The Atlanta Falcons#The Seattle Seahawks#The New Orleans Saints
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Tua Said About Brian Flores

When asked his opinion on former Miami head coach Brian Flores, Tua Tagovailoa didn’t exactly give a glowing review. Tua is grateful that Flores welcomed him into the league as the No. 5 overall pick in 2020, but that’s about all he had to say about the former Dolphins leader.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Seahawks Pre-Draft Position Review: Quarterbacks

For the past decade, the Seahawks have been in excellent hands under center with Russell Wilson making nine Pro Bowls and leading the franchise to eight playoff berths. But after dealing the star quarterback to the Broncos for five draft picks and three players in March, the most important position in sports suddenly is a huge question mark heading towards the 2022 NFL Draft.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

There’s A Growing Conspiracy Theory With Baker Mayfield

It’s been several weeks since the Cleveland Browns made their blockbuster trade for Deshaun Watson and effectively kicked incumbent quarterback Baker Mayfield to the curb. But Mayfield has yet to be traded, which has some people questioning what’s going on. Appearing on 97.3 The Fan, ESPN NFL insider...
CLEVELAND, OH
UPI News

NFL mock draft: Seahawks trade up for QB, Bengals add playmaker

MIAMI, April 19 (UPI) -- Former Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal remains my No. 1 overall pick, but the latest version of my 2022 NFL mock draft features several adjustments based on recent trades and signings throughout the league. The 2022 NFL Draft runs April 28 to 30 in Las...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
The Spun

Von Miller Is Recruiting A Longtime Star To The Bills

Earlier this offseason, former Los Angeles Rams pass rusher Von Miller signed a lucrative deal with the Buffalo Bills. It didn’t take him long to start recruiting other players to join him. During a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Miller revealed he’s recruiting another former NFL star to Buffalo.
NFL
College Football News

NFL Draft 2022: Pittsburgh Steelers Draft Analysis From The College Perspective

2022 NFL Draft: From the college perspective, Pittsburgh Steelers draft analysis, needs, picks, best value selection, and biggest reach. NFL Draft 2022: Pittsburgh Steelers Draft Analysis. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. 2022 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings, Analysis. QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OGs & Cs...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports Chicago

When is the 2022 NFL Draft?

Who will be the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft?. Well, we are less than two weeks away from finally getting an answer to that question. The Jacksonville Jaguars will officially be on the clock next week when the 2022 draft commences. Jacksonville's first overall selection will kick off the three-day event, where the 32 NFL teams will combine to pick more than 200 exciting, young prospects.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy