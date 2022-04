Elon Musk says that every minute of his thinking helps make Tesla $1m.The South African-born entrepreneur admitted that he worked “to the edge of sanity” for the electric vehicle manufacturer and aerospace transportation company SpaceX.And he recalled a 30-minute meeting where says he “improved the financial outcome” of the company by $100m.“The thing that does make sleeping difficult is that, every good hour or even minute of thinking about Tesla and SpaceX has such a big effect on the company that I really try to work as much as possible you know, to the edge of sanity basically,” he...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO