Adam Schefter Previews The NFL Draft

Several factors will come into play as teams decide which 2022 rookies to add to their rosters. We’ve taken a look at the historical trends and tendencies of each NFL franchise along with team needs entering the 2022 NFL Draft. That’s allowed us to provide mock drafts from some of the most accurate sources in the industry. Using all that we’ve learned, let’s take a look at what the New York Jets might do early in the 2022 NFL Draft.

NFL ・ 12 HOURS AGO